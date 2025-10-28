Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was filled with dominant wins, as it featured the first Sunday slate with one or zero games decided by single digits since Dec. 20, 1970, per ESPN Research. That one matchup happened to be the Jets' first victory of the season, in which they overcame a 14-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining against the Bengals. Week 8 concluded with the Chiefs handling the Commanders on "Monday Night Football."

How do all of these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 9, which includes byes for four teams (Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets). In addition to the 1-32 rankings, our NFL Nation reporters picked the best offseason addition from each roster. They chose from 2025 draft picks, free agent signings, trade acquisitions or coach hirings. Who has made the most impact so far?

Let's get into it with our No. 1 team, which is different from last week. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 8 result: Beat the Titans 38-14

Week 8 ranking: 2

Best offseason addition: QB Daniel Jones

The one-year deal for Jones was characterized as competition for Anthony Richardson Sr. in the spring. In the end, it turned out to be so much more. Jones' decision-making has helped the Colts become No. 1 in the NFL in yards per game (385.3), yards per play (6.5) and points per game (33.8). He is second behind the Cowboys' Dak Prescott in QBR (79.3) and is completing a career-best 71.2% of his pass attempts. -- Stephen Holder

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 1

Best offseason addition: RG Tate Ratledge

After losing Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler (signed with the Titans), the Lions drafted Ratledge in the second round to help navigate those offseason departures. He has started in all seven games at right guard next to All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, and Detroit hasn't missed a beat with the third-most points per game in the NFL (30.7). Detroit was forced to replace 40% of an offensive line that was on the field for the second-most points and touchdowns of any five-man unit in the NFL last season, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 8 result: Beat the Giants 38-20

Week 8 ranking: 3

Best offseason addition: LB Jihaad Campbell

The first-round pick out of Alabama has been a contributor in Vic Fangio's defense from the jump. Campbell has played 87% of the snaps with 45 tackles, eight QB pressures and an interception. His role shifted when Nakobe Dean recently returned from a knee injury, moving from starting inside linebacker to more of a hybrid edge player. That has come with a learning curve, but Campbell's versatility is already proving valuable. -- Tim McManus

Week 8 result: Beat the Panthers 40-9

Week 8 ranking: 6

Best offseason addition: DT Deone Walker

The fourth-round pick has turned into a valuable player for the Bills, especially given the injuries that have hit their defensive tackle position. Playing time for Walker and other defensive rookies isn't a surprise, but he has started six games and played 51.7% of defensive plays. He is tied for the team high in tackles for loss (seven) with Ed Oliver and is third leaguewide in run stop rate (8.2%). Since Oliver is out indefinitely with a torn left biceps, the Bills will need Walker to continue stepping up. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 8 result: Beat the Saints 23-3

Week 8 ranking: 4

Best offseason addition: WR Emeka Egbuka

The No. 19 pick has been slowed by a hamstring injury while playing when the team has been without its other top three receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan). But Egbuka's 562 receiving yards are seventh most in the league, and all five of his touchdown grabs (tied for eighth most) came in the first five games. The rookie put together his best performance in Week 5 against the Seahawks, catching all seven of his targets for 163 yards and a touchdown. -- Jenna Laine

Week 8 result: Beat the Commanders 28-7

Week 8 ranking: 7

Best offseason addition: LT Josh Simmons

Although Simmons has been away from the team since Oct. 12 because of a family situation, the first-round pick has shown he can be the Chiefs' franchise left tackle for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In five games, Simmons was exceptional in pass protection, allowing the Chiefs' offense to be functional. When he returns, he could develop into a Pro Bowler. A qualified second candidate is left tackle Jaylon Moore, a four-year veteran who has played well in Simmons' absence. -- Nate Taylor

Week 8 result: Beat the Steelers 35-25

Week 8 ranking: 8

Best offseason addition: DE Micah Parsons

Parsons has been everything the Packers had hoped for -- and perhaps even more -- when they traded away two first-round picks plus Kenny Clark before giving Parsons a $188 million contract. Parsons not only leads the NFL in pressures (33), he has helped free up Rashan Gary (who leads the Packers with 7.5 sacks) and bring an overall energy to the Packers' defense. Green Bay ranks sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (289.4). -- Rob Demovsky

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 5

Best offseason addition: WR Davante Adams

The Rams retooled their receivers room this offseason, adding the veteran on a two-year, $46 million deal to pair with Puka Nacua. While Adams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have said building chemistry with a new teammate takes time, that growth showed up in the Rams' last game before their bye. Against the Jaguars in Week 7, Adams had his most productive performance of the season with three touchdown catches in London. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 8 result: Beat the Cowboys 44-24

Week 8 ranking: 11

Best offseason addition: RB J.K. Dobbins

After getting four touchdowns from rookies on Sunday, the long-term answer here could be different. But right now, fifth-year ball carrier Dobbins is third in the league at 79.3 rushing yards per game and second only to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor in runs of at least 10 yards. Dobbins is the first Broncos running back with two 100-yard rushing games in a season since Melvin Gordon had three in 2021. And with his reliability as a pass protector and a receiver, Dobbins has checked every possible box. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 8 result: Beat the Browns 32-13

Week 8 ranking: 12

Best offseason addition: HC Mike Vrabel

When Vrabel was hired in January as the 16th head coach in franchise history, he said: "I want to galvanize our football team. I want to galvanize this building. I want to galvanize our fans." Consider it all galvanized. The Patriots are off to their best start since 2019; Vrabel's clear focus on team identity and goals have resonated throughout the organization. The Pats play with "effort and finish," as Vrabel said, and are ahead of schedule on their first goal of competing for the AFC East title, as they hold a half-game lead over the Bills. -- Mike Reiss

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 9

Best offseason addition: QB Sam Darnold

You could come up with a long list of home run additions that general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald made this past offseason, including offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie left guard Grey Zabel. But when a team changes quarterbacks and gets the kind of play that Darnold has given Seattle, he's the easy choice. Signed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders, Darnold ranks sixth in Total QBR, and he's showing that his brilliant season with the Vikings was no one-year wonder. -- Brady Henderson

Week 8 result: Lost to the Texans 26-15

Week 8 ranking: 10

Best offseason addition: DC Robert Saleh

Take it from San Francisco tight end George Kittle, who has said all year that Saleh has been the Niners' biggest addition. Through eight games, Saleh has had to earn every penny with a revamped defense that has lost star linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and end Nick Bosa (ACL) to season-ending injuries. It hasn't been perfect, as there is still a lack of pass rush and interceptions, but Saleh's defense is eighth best in points allowed (20.5). It would be no surprise if Saleh is again a strong candidate in the next head coaching cycle. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 8 result: Lost to the Packers 35-25

Week 8 ranking: 13

Best offseason addition: QB Aaron Rodgers

Of all the uncharacteristic offseason acquisitions, Rodgers, perhaps the most controversial addition, has been the Steelers' most reliable. At 41 years old and two years removed from an Achilles tear, it was unclear exactly what he had left in the tank. Rodgers, though, has been a steadying leader for the offense, and he has shown flashes of vintage moves by extending the play, breaking the pocket and firing deep balls downfield. But he isn't a cure-all for the Steelers' offense, which converted just 1-of-10 third-down opportunities against the Packers. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 8 result: Beat the Vikings 37-10

Week 8 ranking: 15

Best offseason addition: WR Keenan Allen

Allen is only technically an addition. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers but was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round pick after a contract dispute prior to the 2024 season. He returned to the Bolts in early August, and he has been quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target. Allen is first in the team in yards (479), receptions (48) and targets (70). He has earned the nickname "third-and-Keenan" from teammates, as he has the fifth-most first-down receptions in the NFL (31). -- Kris Rhim

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 17

Best offseason addition: WR/CB Travis Hunter

He's arguably the Jaguars' best receiver and cornerback already. Coach Liam Coen also is making it a priority to call more plays where Hunter is the No. 1 option on offense. He leads the team with 28 catches and is coming off his first 100-yard game (eight catches, 101 yards and a score against the Rams). Hunter has three pass breakups in limited work on defense, including one on third down against Davante Adams. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 8 result: Lost to the Ravens 30-16

Week 8 ranking: 14

Best offseason addition: HC Ben Johnson

The Bears are a competent, well-coached football team under Johnson. The results aren't always there, as red zone efficiency and penalties continue to be a problem. But Chicago put together a four-game win streak, and it has buy-in that feels different than other seasons. Johnson has preached accountability, which he has demonstrated in his honest reflection on decisions and calls that didn't work. That's a breath of fresh air as the culture shifts inside Halas Hall. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 8 result: Beat the 49ers 26-15

Week 8 ranking: 21

Best offseason addition: RB Woody Marks

The fourth-round pick has been a nice addition to the offense. Marks is boom or bust at times, but when he booms, he shows explosiveness and dynamic ability in the running and passing games. He has had three catches for over 20 yards this season. The rookie out of USC has been a nice complementary player to Nick Chubb, who is more of a bruiser on early downs. Marks leads the Texans in scrimmage yards with 379. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 8 result: Lost to the Broncos 44-24

Week 8 ranking: 16

Best offseason addition: RB Javonte Williams

Nobody could have predicted Williams would be on pace for a 1,345-yard, 17-touchdown season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal. Yet, here he is. Williams has shown the ability to break some long runs and pick up the dirty yards. How he holds up over the course of the season with the usage he has so far (on track for a career-high 264 carries) will be of interest. But if teams want to play their safeties deep to defend wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, then the Cowboys will continue to feed Williams. -- Todd Archer

Week 8 result: Lost to the Bills 40-9

Week 8 ranking: 18

Best offseason addition: RB Rico Dowdle

Over a two-game stretch when Chuba Hubbard was injured, Dowdle set a franchise record with 473 scrimmage yards and Carolina went 2-0. For the season, the former Cowboys running back has a team-leading 551 rushing yards to go with 121 receiving yards. While the Panthers are now splitting series between Hubbard and Dowdle, the latter clearly has made more impactful plays. -- David Newton

Week 8 result: Lost to the Chiefs 28-7

Week 8 ranking: 19

Best offseason addition: LT Laremy Tunsil

Washington traded away four picks, including a 2025 third-rounder and a second-rounder in 2026, to Houston for Tunsil and a fourth-round pick. He has provided the Commanders with their best tackle play since Trent Williams in 2018. Tunsil is credited with allowing three sacks, though one of those came on a play that took 3.7 seconds. Regardless, he came at a premium cost, and he is worthy of an extension with one year left on his deal, even at age 31. "I would definitely want Laremy to be my bodyguard," Washington coach Dan Quinn said after Week 1. That remains true two months later, though a hamstring injury suffered Monday will need to be monitored. -- John Keim

Week 8 result: Lost to the Chargers 37-10

Week 8 ranking: 22

Best offseason addition: RB Jordan Mason

Acquired via trade from the 49ers, Mason has proved to be a powerful and resourceful runner. He is averaging 2.02 yards after contact per carry, part of the reason his first-down rate is 28.4%, which is 11th best in the NFL and by far the highest for a Vikings running back since coach Kevin O'Connell arrived in 2022. Mason's four rushing touchdowns might seem modest, but they are only one short of what Aaron Jones Sr. produced in all of 2024. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 8 result: Beat the Bears 30-16

Week 8 ranking: 26

Best offseason addition: K Tyler Loop

The Ravens took a risk by going with a sixth-round pick to replace Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker at the time when Baltimore cut him amid accusations of sexual misconduct. But Loop has exceeded expectations so far, making 12 of 13 field goals (92.3%). His only miss was from 55 yards. In comparison, Tucker was 12-of-15 (80%) in his first seven games last season, which ended up as the worst of his career. Loop has struggled at times on kickoffs, and he has missed an extra point, but he has been an upgrade over Tucker on field goals to this point. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 8 result: Lost to the Jets 39-38

Week 8 ranking: 23

Best offseason addition: TE Noah Fant

Fant was a late addition to the Bengals' roster because of the injuries they were dealing with at the position. But he has been a valuable asset for their offense, especially given the injury to starting quarterback Joe Burrow. Fant has 23 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. With Mike Gesicki on injured reserve (pectoral injury), Fant has become a very important player for Cincinnati. -- Ben Baby

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 24

Best offseason addition: Edge Josh Sweat

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a strong case, but since Arizona lost in both of his starts, Sweat becomes the best offseason acquisition. Sweat has made an instant impact on Arizona's defense, which has kept the Cardinals in a number of games while the offense has struggled. He has five sacks, two forced fumbles and a batted pass. More importantly, Sweat is one of the focal points for opposing offensive coordinators to game-plan around, thus opening the pass rush for everyone else. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 8 result: Beat the Falcons 34-10

Week 8 ranking: 30

Best offseason addition: CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas signed with the Dolphins just before the regular season and was thrust into a starting role after an injury to Storm Duck in Week 1. Now that he has had two months to digest Miami's playbook, Douglas has stabilized the position for a defense that desperately needed it. He has been the Fins' most targeted defensive back but has allowed only one touchdown this season -- on a play in which Jets wideout Garrett Wilson had less than a yard of separation when the pass arrived. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 8 result: Lost to the Dolphins 34-10

Week 8 ranking: 20

Best offseason addition: S Xavier Watts

Watts has been such a good complement to Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III that Bates has said the rookie out of Notre Dame reminds him of a younger version of himself. Watts has two interceptions and four pass breakups. He was named an NFC Defensive Player of the Week in September. Watts has been a key figure for a Falcons defense that has allowed the second-fewest yards per game (275.6) in the league. So far, he has looked like a steal as a third-round pick. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 8 result: Lost to the Patriots 32-13

Week 8 ranking: 25

Best offseason addition: DT Maliek Collins

The Browns signed Collins to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason. The 30-year-old lineman has been a perfect fit, taking advantage of the one-on-one opportunities afforded him while star pass rusher Myles Garrett faces double-teams. Collins ranks 10th in the league in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (12.4%), and his 3.5 sacks are second most on the Browns. He also has been a valuable mentor for young players such as No. 5 pick Mason Graham. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 8 result: Lost to the Eagles 38-20

Week 8 ranking: 27

Best offseason addition: QB Jaxson Dart

The rookie quarterback has impressed despite being 2-3 as a starter. He has injected life into a lifeless Giants offense that had trouble scoring the previous two-plus seasons. It's more than just Dart's arm. Perhaps most impressive has been his ability to avoid sacks and use his legs. Dart joined Cam Newton this week as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to have a passing and rushing touchdown in four of their first five career starts, per ESPN Research. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 8 ranking: 29

Best offseason addition: CB Eric Stokes

Stokes, who signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas in the offseason, has been fairly solid as a starter. In 221 coverage snaps, Stokes has allowed 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. He has given up a passer rating of 93.6 and a completion rate of 52.4%. "He's just a steady player... Very athletic [and] smart," Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods said. "He hasn't made a lot of plays on the ball because there haven't been a lot of opportunities coming his way. But at the same time, he hasn't given up a lot of plays." -- Ryan McFadden

Week 8 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 23-3

Week 8 ranking: 28

Best offseason addition: S Jonas Sanker

The rookie third-round pick had to fill in almost immediately after Julian Blackmon suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. Sanker has been a solid addition to a team that has struggled; he has registered one interception, one fumble recovery and 38 total tackles in seven starts. Sanker's 27 solo tackles are the most by any rookie defensive back this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 8 result: Beat the Bengals 39-38

Week 8 ranking: 32

Best offseason addition: RT Armand Membou

Drafted with the No. 7 pick, Membou assumed a starting role in OTAs, and he hasn't looked back while playing every offensive snap. He is excelling as a run blocker, ranking seventh out of 63 qualified tackles in run block win rate. Membou has had some hiccups in pass protection (39th in pass block win rate), but he hasn't looked out of place. He is a steady rookie with a high ceiling. -- Rich Cimini

Week 8 result: Lost to the Colts 38-14

Week 8 ranking: 31

Best offseason addition: WR Chimere Dike

Dike has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the Titans. The rookie fourth-round pick leads the league in all-purpose yards, thanks in large part to an NFL-high 991 return yards. Without top receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) for the past two weeks, Dike has led the team in receiving yards. His seven receptions for 93 yards against the Colts were career highs. He and quarterback Cam Ward have spent increased time together in the film room to improve their chemistry. -- Turron Davenport