EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had surgery Sunday night on the dislocated ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and "all went well," coach Brian Daboll said during a Zoom call on Monday afternoon.

Skattebo remained in Philadelphia for the surgery, which was considered an emergency medical situation because it involved an open dislocation, sources told ESPN.

"He's recovering and obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery," Daboll said.

Skattebo is out for the season after a gruesome injury that had players immediately turning away on the field. His right foot was facing in the wrong direction. Medical personnel from both teams rushed onto the field to treat the injury and Skattebo was eventually taken off on a cart after his foot was placed in an air cast and he did his trademark headbutt with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Daboll said it was still possible his starting running back could be out of the hospital later Monday and head back to New Jersey. He faces a substantial recovery, although no timeline was disclosed.

"He's got a road ahead of him," Daboll said.

Skattebo was said to be in fairly good spirits given the severity of the situation. He texted his head coach at 4:08 a.m. He also reposted an Instagram video in the morning of his teammates comments about losing him to injury.

Dart and Skattebo have become close friends since being drafted by the Giants in April. The two had provided a new energy to the team since being installed as the starters last month.

"Devastated," Dart said after losing Skattebo for the season in a 38-20 loss. "That's my boy, man. That sucks. It's the worst part of the game."

Skattebo scored his seventh touchdown of the season prior to the injury. It came on an 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Not long after, his rookie year came to a crashing halt.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter on an intended pass over the middle. Skattebo got his feet caught under him as he was taken to the ground by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

The Giants will look to Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary to fill the void at running back. But Skattebo will be missed.

"He's an infectious personality. It was at 4:08 this morning I got a text from him," Daboll said as he looked at his phone. "That's Skat."

Based on the conversation, Skattebo was said to be in pretty good spirits.

"I mean as good as can be through texts," Daboll said. "But you feel for your players when they go down like that."

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, had his rookie season end with 101 rushes for 410 yards with five touchdowns. He also had a pair of receiving scores.