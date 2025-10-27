Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons were blown out by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, coach Raheem Morris shook things up, firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

There will be no similar changes this week following a 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Morris said Monday. The Dolphins came into the game with just a single victory.

The Falcons' offense has struggled getting into the end zone all season. On Sunday, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was out with a bone bruise in his left knee and top wide receiver Drake London was out with a hip injury. Kirk Cousins started in place of Penix.

Atlanta is 28th in the league in points per game (17.1). The Falcons invested in their offense with top 10 draft picks every year from 2021 to 2024. Morris said he remains confident in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

"[The offensive staff has] got a great plan, they do a really good job, and we got a lot of confidence we'll get it going and we got to get going this week," Morris said. "Every time you ride the up-and-down roller coaster of have a good game, have a bad game, have a good game, have a bad game, those questions [are] always going to be there."

The Falcons (3-4) have lost two in a row after winning two straight after that loss to the Panthers.

One of the biggest issues, Morris said, was the Falcons did not play well up front. He said he told owner Arthur Blank that the play up front was the parallel thread between the Panthers and Dolphins losses.

"We didn't play well [Sunday]," Morris said. "The guys got to go out there and play well and execute and we didn't do it."