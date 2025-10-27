Breece Hall gets the ball and finds Mason Taylor for a touchdown as the Jets go up late over the Bengals. (0:20)

CINCINNATI -- A historically poor showing produced a players-only meeting for Cincinnati's defense on Monday.

Members of the Bengals' defense spent extra time together following the team's 39-38 loss to the New York Jets, which were winless entering the weekend. For the first time dating back to 2000, the Jets scored 35 points and racked up more than 500 offensive yards in a single game. New York accomplished that feat despite not having quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who were both out with injuries.

On Monday, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said the players' meeting is an indication that what is happening is "unacceptable" and the defense needs to relieve the burden place on other units across the team.

"I don't know what was talked about -- nor should I -- but it does feel like the fact that was called is a sense of urgency there, as there should be," Golden said. "Because we cannot do that to the offense and special teams again.

Immediately following the game, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said one of the defensive players needs to step up and lead the group and carry a sense of accountability. Less than 24 hours after the defeat, Taylor added that he feels like there are 'good players in that room' who are 'into holding each other accountable.' Taylor added that small details are what's currently ailing that group.

"There's not wholesale changes to be made with that stuff," the seventh-year coach said. "Just fundamentally, we got to be better. And that's really at every level of the defense."

Heading into Monday Night Football, Cincinnati ranked near the bottom of several major defensive categories. The Bengals are 30th in points allowed per drive (2.76), last in yards allowed per play (6.2) and 31st in third down stop rate (48.5%).

Golden is nearly halfway through his first season as the team's defensive coordinator. The former Bengals assistant and Notre Dame defensive coordinator was brought back from the college level to replace Lou Anarumo and fix a defense that struggled last season.

However, after eight games, Cincinnati hasn't been able to improve. The Bengals have leaned on young starters, including rookies linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, to be high-leverage players.

And while the group has made good plays, including early on Sunday against the Jets, there have been plays allowed that have been catastrophic, according to Golden.

"We cannot, for whatever reason, we cannot get rid of the inconsistent ones that break your back," he said. "I have to break through there and give them a path to success there that's on me and just eliminate those plays because there's really great things on the other side of that."

Cincinnati (3-5) is preparing to face the Chicago Bears (4-3) before the Bengals have their bye week on Week 10. If the Bengals can get a win, they can stay within touching distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), the current leaders in a sub-par AFC North. Before that can happen, however, the Bengals have several defensive issues that must be solved. Cincinnati is hoping Monday's meeting between the players can help the team find answers quickly.

"It's not about pointing fingers," Golden said. "It's not about that. It's about what can we do better, what can I do better and how do we get it corrected so we don't have to experience that again."