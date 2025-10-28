Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first time Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to tight end Travis Kelce against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, the play resulted in a 1-yard loss. But on the next play, Mahomes put the ball in Kelce's hands. The lone issue for the Chiefs was that the ball didn't stay with Kelce, instead bouncing in the air and intercepted by linebacker Bobby Wagner.

From that moment on, Kelce put together a vintage performance, one that powered the Chiefs to a 28-7 victory. Kelce led the Chiefs with six receptions on eight targets for 99 yards for his best game of the season.

Kelce's 10-yard touchdown late in the third quarter -- which gave the Chiefs a 14-point lead -- was also historic, as his 83rd score in his career tied former running back Priest Holmes for the most total touchdowns in Chiefs franchise history

The biggest highlight for the Kansas City was when Kelce wasn't Mahomes first, second or third passing option on a play-action snap early in the third quarter. Kelce leaked out after blocking to become wide open for a 38-yard gain in which the tight end rumbled into the red zone.

Together, Mahomes and Kelce are just the third quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history to record 75 touchdowns, including the playoffs, joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (105) and Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (90).

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

Travis Kelce finished with a season-best 99 receiving yards. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Most surprising performance: Defensive end Mike Danna has struggled for much of this season, but the five-year veteran had a night to remember. Danna ended the Commanders' opening drive with an interception, the first of his career after quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass bounced off the shoulder of receiver Deebo Samuel.

And just before the end of the third quarter, Danna collected his first sack of the season, a 10-yard loss on third down that pushed the Commanders out of field goal range.

Stat to know: Monday's game was another example of the Chiefs proving to be the NFL's best offense on fourth down. Twice against the Commanders, the Chiefs converted on fourth down, the latter occurring at a pivotal point early in the third quarter. On fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket to extend the play before finding running back Kareem Hunt in the end zone for the touchdown.

Trend to watch: The Chiefs should have all their projected defensive starters available for next Sunday's game against the Bills, and the group of linemen around pass rusher Chris Jones -- defensive ends George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu and Danna -- are performing better than they did at the beginning of the season. -- Nate Taylor

Next game: at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, Nov. 2)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders did what they could to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They moved the ball, at least in the first half, forced turnovers and were aggressive on fourth down.

It didn't work.

The Commanders fell to 3-5 after Monday's loss to Kansas City. A team that won 12 games last season is already fighting for its playoff life. Washington has upcoming home games against the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) and Detroit Lions (5-2).

Injuries have played a key role in the Commanders' early stumbles. They played for a third game this season without quarterback Jayden Daniels, this time out with a hamstring injury. They also lost left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a hamstring injury in the first half.

But Washington's defense, which intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in the first half, kept giving up big plays -- often because of one player not adhering to his responsibility. It led to gains of 27, 31, 38 and 24. It's been a season-long issue and shows no signs of abating.

After Washington outgained Kansas City 195-156 in the first half, it finished with only 260 for the game. The Chiefs took over in the second half leading to more misery and questions for Washington.

What to make of the QB performance: It's hard to place all blame for this one on Marcus Mariota, who completed 21-of-30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. He played with poise and kept his eyes downfield, allowing him to make plays on the move. But key drops, two interceptions and an inability to make plays on fourth down hurt.

Turning point: The first drive of the second half for each team was the difference. After Kansas City scored on its first possession for a 14-7 lead, Washington responded with returner Jaylin Lane muffing the kick and starting from its own 2-yard line. Lane then dropped a pass on third down to kill the drive -- and the Chiefs rolled.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The run game continues to struggle. Of Washington's 60 yards rushing, Mariota led with 28. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt finished with only 25 yards on nine carries. Washington needs to revive the run game in a hurry. -- John Keim

Next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 2)