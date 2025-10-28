ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is expected to miss multiple games with a left pectoral strain and could be a candidate for injured reserve, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Surtain was injured while making a tackle with 22 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's 44-24 home win over the Dallas Cowboys when his left arm and shoulder twisted awkwardly as he tried to pull wide receiver George Pickens to the ground.

Surtain will not play Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to sources. The Broncos will approach Surtain's status on a "week-to-week'' basis but believe he will miss multiple games.

Denver did not place Surtain on injured reserve Monday, but the roster exemption for linebacker Dre Greenlaw's return from a one-game suspension expires Tuesday, meaning the team will have to make a move to add Greenlaw back on the active roster.

If Surtain does move to injured reserve in the coming days, he would have to miss at least four games.

Tight end Nate Adkins also suffered a knee injury Sunday, and his status could impact roster decisions, as well.

Broncos coach Sean Payton would not give an update on Surtain's status Monday morning, but Payton did offer that the team's defensive plan would be impacted if the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Pro selection had to miss time.

"That's a big deal, especially when a large part of your plan is dealing with rotation and matchups,'' Payton said. "Then all of a sudden that one element goes away, it can be a little bit disruptive.''

Kris Abrams-Draine, a fifth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2024, filled in for Surtain on Sunday, finishing with eight tackles in the second half.

"I think how we played was outstanding when [Surtain] wasn't in,'' Payton said Monday. "I thought Kris did a great job -- the whole lot of them did when we went without Pat. We continued to play a handful of the coverages, and yet [defensive coordinator] Vance [Joseph] did a good job adjusting. So, that was very encouraging.''

It will be a significant adjustment for the Broncos for as long as Surtain is sidelined, given Joseph has gone as far as to say, "Everything we do starts with Pat.''

Surtain has missed just two games in his career, one as a rookie in 2021 and one last season.

The Broncos' next four games are against the Texans, the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football," the Chiefs and the Commanders.

The Broncos do have their bye week between the Week 11 home game against Kansas City and the Week 12 game at Washington.