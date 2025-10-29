Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been making calls to sources around the league for the latest news and buzz on key situations. And with the 2025 trade deadline just six days away, many of those calls are about players who might be available. What are they hearing about big name players who could have new homes by next week?

Jeremy and Dan have the latest intel on what could happen with Jets running back Breece Hall, Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Dolphins edge rusher duo of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. What is standing out in those situations, and which of them are most likely to be involved in a trade? Plus, our insiders looked at a few under-the-radar names who could be on the move and picked intriguing teams to watch as the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Nov. 4 approaches.

It's all here, as our national reporters answer big questions and empty their notebooks heading into the deadline and Week 9.

What are you hearing on Trey Hendrickson's chances to get dealt?

Fowler: Up to this point, the Bengals have rebuffed trade inquiries, and sources have maintained that Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson right now. The Cowboys and 49ers are among the interested teams, though San Francisco made a move for a pass rusher Tuesday night.

The question becomes: Will the Bengals' win-loss record change things? A loss to Chicago on Sunday would drop Cincinnati to 3-6. The AFC North should remain wide open for a while -- an 8-9 or 9-8 record might be good enough this season -- so perhaps the Bengals cling to that hope and retain their premier edge rusher. But teams will most likely keep trying to pry Hendrickson away, especially after Sunday's upset loss to the Jets.

Complicating matters is a hip injury that has compromised Hendrickson's past two weeks on the field, though that injury is not considered serious and Hendrickson should be full-go for the stretch run, be it for Cincinnati or someone else. The Colts make a ton of sense as a contending team that could be the proverbial "one player away." It would also represent a reunion between Hendrickson and former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, now running the defense in Indianapolis.

What about Breece Hall ... could he get traded?

Graziano: This one felt like a slam dunk for most of the season, but it has started to sound a little murkier over the past week. Hall is not under contract for next season, and the Jets have a pair of young running backs they like in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. But Allen is out for the season with an injury, and there are people in the Jets building who are leery of the idea of trading Hall, who showed Sunday that he can still be a dynamic threat and a key element of their offense. He ran for 133 yards and two scores, and he also threw a touchdown pass.

The fact is, there's a price for almost everything, and if a team gives the Jets a strong enough offer for Hall, they would probably take it. But a couple of weeks ago, I would have expected them to deal Hall just to get something in return before he left as a free agent. Now, it feels more possible that they consider bringing Hall back next season, in which case they might be more hesitant to trade him now.

The Jets are on bye following their first win of the season, and they have a lot of decisions to make with teams interested in many of their players. This is a long way of saying Hall's chances of being dealt could go either way, but my sense is that it's no longer a sure thing.

What's the latest with Jakobi Meyers' trade market?

Fowler: Teams I've talked to believe that Meyers has a decent chance to be dealt -- possibly the best chance among available wide receivers. Las Vegas has received interest in the seven-year veteran, and my sense is the Raiders want a strong pick for Meyers. A swap of Day 3 picks won't do at this stage.

Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I'd say the Steelers.

Other teams seem to be looking for more of a vertical threat than a possession receiver. Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards this season.

And will Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb get moved?

Graziano: I believe one of them will -- but which one, I cannot say. I still think the Dolphins want to put a representative product on the field this season. They started 2-6 last year and recovered to win six of their next eight, so they know it's possible to get back to respectability, even if that doesn't result in a playoff spot.

That said, with Tyreek Hill out for the year and the vibes around the team feeling different than they did a year ago, it's entirely possible they'll deal players and look to the future. They'll have four days following Thursday night's game against Baltimore to ponder offers ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and there's no shortage of teams looking for pass-rush help. Assuming they lose Thursday and drop to 2-7 (and assuming offers for Phillips and/or Chubb are reflective of teams' level of desperation), it's going to be tempting for Miami to consider dealing players they don't imagine being part of their future.

Who is one under-the-radar player who could get traded before the deadline?

Graziano: Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal. He has played tackle and guard for the Giants, but it has never quite worked out. He's only 25 years old and was the No. 7 pick in 2022, so the talent is there. He's eligible for free agency at the end of the season and doesn't seem to be in New York's long-term plans. Almost everyone is looking to add offensive line depth this time of year, and there doesn't seem to be much reason for the Giants not to move Neal if they were offered a pick.

Fowler: It's worth monitoring whether the Giants can recoup draft capital of several former picks that have not worked out. Former third-round receiver Jalin Hyatt would like a fresh start elsewhere, just as Neal does. Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu is on injured reserve with a designation to return, and teams are always looking for offensive line help. So while the Giants might eschew the big deal -- I was firmly told that the Giants are not looking to deal edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux right now -- perhaps there is late-round value in a series of guys who just haven't worked out.

My pick, though, is Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. I originally went with Keion White, but the third-year edge rusher was traded Tuesday. Ebiketie is another under-the-radar rusher who has garnered interest dating to the preseason. The Falcons don't want to trade him but typically will listen to offers on players. Like White, Ebiketie is a former second-round pick, registering 6.0 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. He's off to a slower start this season, and Atlanta's youth movement is on with James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker on the edge.

What is the most interesting team heading into the deadline?

Fowler: The Jets. They haven't done anything yet. And they have players, which is the reason why they should move guys -- and kind of the reason why they shouldn't. After all, they didn't expect to be 1-7. This isn't a barren-roster situation like the Titans. Talent exists on both sides of the ball, and because of that, the Jets hoped for a better start. The players have bought into Aaron Glenn. So it's hard to just break that up solely because of the record.

That's why I'm guessing New York finds a middle ground, selecting a few veterans deemed expendable while avoiding a fire sale. Slot corner Michael Carter II is the most obvious candidate. The Jets have an in-house replacement for him in Jarvis Brownlee Jr. While teams I've talked to say New York seemed willing to part with edge Jermaine Johnson in return for a strong pick, Johnson recently had a productive talk with Glenn, and it feels like he's staying.

Many teams are calling on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but the Jets are not entertaining deals for him unless it's a massive "every player has a price" type of trade package. So rival teams know the Jets are open to potentially being active over the next week but aren't yet beholden to that plan. Williams, Hall and others should garner plenty of interest.

Graziano: The Jets are a good call. On the other end of it, I'm looking at the 49ers, who need help at every single level of the defense, still have a winning record and understand they're in the latter part of a championship window given the ages of some of their great veterans.

There's no one-for-one move that would replace a Nick Bosa or a Fred Warner, but the Niners owe it to the rest of their veteran roster not to white flag this season. I know they've been calling around about pass-rush help (they got some Tuesday with White), and they've been known to be active and creative at the deadline in past years. I'm feeling confident they'll do something beyond what they've already done.

Fowler: The 49ers have remained aggressive. As for others in that category, I'm curious to see what Pittsburgh does. The Steelers just traded for Patriots safety Kyle Dugger to offset the loss of DeShon Elliott to injury. But they have also combed the receiver market, which they did last year, too. Will they settle for a moderate move such as last year's acquisition of Mike Williams? Or will they locate more of a difference-maker and pay the necessary draft capital to secure the talent? If a deal for Meyers falls through, perhaps the Steelers lean on the Saints for, say, Rashid Shaheed, a speed option who would be costly but not outrageously so.

Graziano: I am hearing a lot of the same chatter about the Steelers and wide receivers, but I'm not sure I get it. Is the offense the Steelers' problem? They should be looking for help on defense beyond Dugger, because that's the side of the ball that looks old, slow and threatens to doom their season.

Fowler: Denver also has my attention. The Broncos have evaluated multiple spots, including offensive guard (with Ben Powers out) and the skill positions (either tight end or wide receiver). While I'm not convinced the Broncos will make a bold move, ideally Denver would like more of a classic, field-stretching receiving option to offset the skill sets already in place while also adding veteran experience.

Graziano: Maybe Sean Payton can swing a deal with his former team and add Shaheed? Those are the really interesting teams to me -- the Broncos, Colts, Patriots, etc. AFC contenders that might be further along than a lot of us expected or realized before the season started. The Chiefs are rounding back into form, the Bills will be there in the end, and the Ravens should be too if they can take advantage of their softer second-half schedule.

What will the upstart AFC contenders do to try to keep up with the usual powerhouses? And will it be enough? The Patriots have the cap space to add anyone they want. Is there a big splash move coming there?