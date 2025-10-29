Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gets fired up over Stephen A. Smith's A-List of the top five NFL teams after Week 8. (1:12)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and nine teammates hosted pediatric cancer patients from four local hospitals at the team's annual Halloween party on Tuesday, with Maye receiving applause as he arrived dressed as Dragonite -- a dragon and flying Pokémon capable of circling the globe in 16 hours.

The event is a staple on the Patriots' calendar as the team's charitable foundation welcomes families in hopes of providing them with smiles during challenging times. It included a variety of Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin and cookie decorating, as well as games.

Maye, who attended with his wife Ann Michael, sat at the pumpkin decorating table with attendees after the event began with a group photo.

Receiver DeMario Douglas, dressed as Mario, was among Maye's teammates on hand -- a group that also included cornerback Marcus Jones, receiver Mack Hollins, offensive lineman Ben Brown, along with specialists Andy Borregales (kicker), Bryce Baringer (punter) and Julian Ashby (snapper).

"It's awesome. Any time you can get to be out in the community and give back, it's great -- especially with families who are really struggling with something," said Hollins, a nine-year veteran and father of two who dressed as Toad from "Super Mario."

Halloween Snapshots: Pop Douglas ... Drake Maye ... Ben Brown ... Mack Hollins pic.twitter.com/JGxb3mHyXK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 28, 2025

Jones, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $36 million earlier on Tuesday, conducted an interview with reporters in costume.

CB Marcus Jones, dressed in costume, answers questions about his contract extension and stresses how much he wanted to remain a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/fror1oA190 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 28, 2025

"It's very special, being here in the community and making an impact, especially for kids. We love to put smiles on their faces," Jones said.