New York Jets safety Andre Cisco has a pectoral tear that will require surgical repair, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday night. He will be out indefinitely.

Cisco was injured in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday -- their first victory of the season. He was replaced by the recently-benched Tony Adams, who likely will return to the starting lineup with Cisco sidelined.

Cisco has started every game for the Jets (1-7) and has played 98% of the defensive snaps. He has 41 tackles, but only one pass breakup and no interceptions.

The Jets signed Cisco for $8.5 million on a one-year contract. He made eight interceptions in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets were hoping he'd bring range and ballhawking skills to their secondary, but that hasn't materialized. In fact, no one on the Jets' defense has recorded an interception.

Cisco and Adams were starting safeties until three weeks ago, when coach Aaron Glenn replaced Adams with rookie Malachi Moore.

The Jets have a bye this week. They host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9.