Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On Tuesday, New York Jets running back Breece Hall will reach an important checkpoint on his NFL journey -- the league's trading deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

The subject of intense trade speculation, Hall has been dealing with questions about his future since April. They haven't affected his performance. He's playing so well that maybe the focus should be on how the Jets can keep him long term, as opposed to what he could fetch in a trade.

Hall is sixth in rushing yards (581) and seventh in total yards from scrimmage (759). He's on a 1,235-yard rushing pace, which would exceed his previous high by more than 200 yards. He's coming off an epic game in which he became the first non-quarterback in 75 years to have two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter, lifting the Jets to an improbable 39-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals -- their first win of the season.

"I've blocked for a ton of great running backs, and I vividly [recall], in the middle of that game, I stopped and was like, 'Oh my God, that was amazing,'" said center Josh Myers, who spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

And now the clock ticks toward the deadline with New York on bye this week.

Coach Aaron Glenn said recently the Jets have no intention of trading Hall, who will be eligible for free agency in March. Then again, Glenn said Monday if another team calls on a player, they will always listen.

This is a fascinating situation because the Jets have multiple options.

They could trade Hall to a contending team, though the return for a running back on an expiring contract probably wouldn't be greater than a fourth-round pick. It also would leave them thin at the position, especially with Braelon Allen (knee surgery) likely out for the season.

Or the Jets could keep Hall around for 2026 (and perhaps beyond), either with a new contract or the franchise tag (projected at $14 million for a running back). After all, he's only 24, a talented player who fits nicely on a run-first team.

Looking at running back contracts from 2024 and 2025, Hall projects to land a deal in the range of $8 million to $9 million per year. The comps are Rhamondre Stevenson (four years, $36 million), Chuba Hubbard (four years, $33.2 million) and D'Andre Swift (three years, $24 million).

If they let him walk in free agency, the Jets could be in line for a 2027 compensatory pick, but that's hard to predict because they're likely to be big spenders in 2026 free agency. That would offset free-agent losses, eliminating them from comp picks.

Owner Woody Johnson lauded the team last week for extending wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner before training camp, but he was noncommittal on Hall, drafted the same year as Wilson and Gardner.

At 1-7, the Jets are out of contention, so it makes sense to think toward 2026, perhaps acquiring assets for the future. At the same time, Glenn is trying to rebuild the culture, and nothing helps that better than winning games. Dealing Hall would hurt their chances; he has accounted for 32% of the offensive yards.

Like a lot of players on the team, Hall is frustrated by the losing and not getting enough touches. Privately, he aired his feelings before the Cincinnati game.

"I went to the coaches and -- not complaining -- but I told them, 'If Garrett [Wilson] is not playing, I need the ball 20 to 25 times,'" Hall said. "I've always told them, I hate losing, but if we lose, I want it to be on me. I want to go out swinging."

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

Hall said the coaches were receptive. As he noted, "They trusted me." He wound up with 21 touches against the Bengals -- 18 rushes (for 133 yards), two receptions (14) and a halfback option pass to Mason Taylor to win the game with 1:54 to play.

Myers said he told Hall during the game, "Hey, man, your ability to get lateral in the hole, it's incredible."

When Hall scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter, he ended the longest touchdown drought of his career and the longest in the league this season. He finally scored on his 135th touch.

"Yeah, I've been frustrated about it," he said after the game.

Hall has said he wants to remain with the Jets. By Tuesday, he will have clarity on his immediate future.