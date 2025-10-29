Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is signing a four-year, $180 million extension that includes $141 million guaranteed, his agent Mike McCartney told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Hutchinson's $45 million average salary trails only the Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons ($46.5 million) among non-quarterbacks in the NFL. And the guarantee is the highest among non-QBs, according to Roster Management System.

Hutchinson, 25, is a cornerstone of the Lions' defense, already establishing himself as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL. He has been able to return to his dominant form in 2025 after his 2024 season was cut short by a fractured tibia and fibula suffered in Week 6.

He has six sacks this season, while his 29 quarterback pressures rank second in the NFL behind only Parsons (33), and his four forced fumbles are tied with Joey Bosa for the league lead.

Hutchinson has played nearly 93% of the Lions' defensive snaps this season, the highest rate among defensive linemen, according to ESPN Research. He is also tied for second in sacks created (8) and interceptions created (2), meaning he earned the pass rush wins on those plays.

The second overall pick in 2022 out of Michigan, Hutchinson had been signed through the 2026 season on his fifth-year rookie option. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023, when he had a career-high 11.5 sacks.

Hutchinson is the latest Lions player to secure a long-term contract extension under general manager Brad Holmes.

Over the past two seasons, quarterback Jared Goff, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, and safety Kerby Joseph have signed new deals. Holmes' vision is to select the best possible talent in the draft, develop them and re-sign them for the future.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this month that there isn't a big enough number to put a value on how important Hutchinson is to Detroit's defense.

"The number of things that he's able to do for us in the run and the pass game, man, it takes up -- he pulls a lot slack, man," Campbell said Oct. 8. "You talk about pulling your weight, he pulls his weight and then some. He requires a lot of resources offensively, which helps everybody else out. Guys like him, he's in that rare world of, man, you don't get the easy way out."