DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract extension worth $180 million that includes $141 million guaranteed on Wednesday.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has been a star for the team from day one. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting (behind the Jets' Sauce Gardner) with a team-leading 9.5 sacks and followed that up with a Pro Bowl nod after an 11.5-sack season.

He has become a foundational part of the Lions and locking him in for the long term ensures the franchise will have its best pass rusher for years to come.

Hutchinson joins quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph and wideout Jameson Williams on the list of Lions who have received extensions the past two years. All but Goff are homegrown players drafted by Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

What does the signing mean for Hutchinson, the Lions and the edge rusher market? We asked Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, ESPN national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, and NFL analyst Ben Solak to weigh in.

How good has Aidan Hutchinson been, and how does he stack up to the league's top pass rushers?

Hutchinson is good. I mean, really, really good. Through his first three seasons, he has earned respect as one of the league's top young pass rushers.

Hutchinson, 25, became the first player in NFL history to register at least 15.0 sacks and four interceptions through his first two seasons and has yet to hit his prime. He was an early front-runner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season before suffering a gruesome fractured tibia and fibula injury in Week 6 at Dallas that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He still finished with 7.5 sacks in 2024, the most through five games by a Lions player since 1983 (William Gay), per ESPN Research. Entering Week 6 last season, the former Michigan All-American also led the NFL in sacks, pressures and pass rush win rate even with the Lions coming off their bye week in Dallas. He was on pace to chase the NFL's single-season sack record of 22.5 held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt and had a legitimate shot.

Hutchinson returned from the injury and picked up right where he left off. Entering Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, he ranks fifth in sacks (6) and second in sacks created (8) and interceptions created (2), despite playing one fewer game than much of his competition so far.

Since entering the league in 2022, he has averaged 3.6 QB pressures per game -- the third most in the NFL over that span behind Micah Parsons (4.3) and Maxx Crosby (3.9).

His play has earned the respect of past NFL greats at the position.

"He's just tenacious from a skill standpoint. He has a belief in himself," three-time Pro Bowler Simeon Rice told ESPN. "He has a want to be great. You can look at that. He wants to make every play. He wants to make every sack. He wants to be special." -- Woodyard

What does the extension mean for the Lions on the field, and where does the defense stand now?

Hutchinson wasn't the only key loss on the Lions' defense in 2024. In fact, Detroit dealt with a litany of injuries, including McNeill, who suffered a torn ACL. The Lions had 21 players on the injured reserve list last December, which was the most in the NFL through that month. Despite the absences, the unit still managed to finish as the No. 7 defense in the league and helped the team to its first-ever 15-win season.

Hutchinson was performing on an elite level on the edge, but the team still managed to adapt without him. However, after releasing veteran Za'Darius Smith in the offseason, the Lions were in search of help on the defensive line to pair with Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's return has reinstalled confidence within Detroit's defense. With Hutchinson back in the mix, the pass rush has improved overall as Detroit's defense is averaging 3.3 sacks per game, which is tied for third-most in the league. Helping that has been fellow defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, whom the Lions signed to the practice squad last season. Muhammad has been a revelation thus far, ranking second on the team with four sacks (20th in the NFL) and ranking ninth in the NFL in pressure percentage.

Which Lions are next to get paid, and why does the franchise have some tough decisions to make?

Hutchinson was the last of the three big extensions the Lions planned to strike with their 2022 draft picks, joining Williams and Joseph. Next offseason, the attention will turn to the star-studded 2023 draft class that included running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. All will be eligible for extensions next offseason. Gibbs and Campbell were first-rounders, which means the Lions can pick up their fifth-year options for 2027 and buy some time. But LaPorta and Branch will be free-agent eligible after 2026 if nothing is done.

We'll see when the full details come in, but Hutchinson's extension likely lowers his 2026 cap number from the $19.872 million it would have been on his fifth-year option -- particularly important because the Lions were up against the projected 2026 cap. It's going to be tricky to sign the entire foursome of Gibbs, Campbell, LaPorta and Branch to strong extensions, and the Lions might find themselves having to decide which two or three of those four are part of their long-term future plans. Detroit has been drafting too well for its budget's own good! -- Graziano

Where do the Lions stand in the NFC right now, and how long can they keep their contending window open?

The Lions are still very much in their championship window -- ESPN's Football Power Index has Detroit with the fifth-best chances to win the Super Bowl this season (8.9%). As extensions for players like Sewell, St. Brown, Goff and now Hutchinson kick in, the roster will inevitably endure some talent departure, and the margins will get thinner. But all of those recent draftees still unsigned to major extensions -- Branch, Campbell, Gibbs, LaPorta -- are still contributing.

However, the window is closing. It could have closed this season, had the coordinator hires fallen through, but Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton seem to have kept Detroit's dominance afloat after losing former OC Ben Johnson to the Bears and former DC Aaron Glenn to the Jets. Next year, Goff's cap hit doubles, from $32.6 million to $69.6 million. St. Brown's cap number triples ($13.9 million to 33.1 million). Sewell's cap quadruples ($9.5 million to $28 million). It will be harder to backfill failing positions with free agents, and cap casualties will be inevitable. The Lions' time is now. -- Solak

What does the Hutchinson extension mean for other edge rushers looking to get paid?

Who doesn't it help? The pass-rush market is obscene and became so in a span of about seven months -- more pointedly, back in March when Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett broke the $40 million per year threshold. It's a really good time to be good at sacking the quarterback.

Hutchinson was the last of the premier rushers who were up for deals in this immediate cycle, so there's no player in the short term who will be topping his numbers. But there is always somebody waiting. Trey Hendrickson's free agency just saw another boost. And the next ascending player poised for big dollars is Houston's Will Anderson Jr., who is eligible for a new deal after this season. He should be over $40 million annually. -- Fowler