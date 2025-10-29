Dan Quinn reveals that Terry McLaurin will miss the Commanders' game against the Seahawks after reaggravating his quad injury. (0:37)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin re-injured his right quad and won't play in Sunday's game vs. the Seahawks. But Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is on pace to return after a one-game absence.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said the plan is for Daniels to be a full participant in practice this week, after missing Monday's 28-7 loss to Kansas City with a sore right hamstring.

But McLaurin's situation is yet another blow for the Commanders, who have dealt with key injuries all season -- and it will be the fifth game McLaurin has missed this year. He entered having played in 72 consecutive games and had missed just three in his first six seasons combined.

Washington has played two games with all three of their top three receivers available. Deebo Samuel has missed one game while Noah Brown is on injured reserve with a groin injury and hasn't played since Week 2.

McLaurin's last play in Monday's loss was a diving grab along the sidelines with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. He did not return.

It's the same injury he suffered in a Week 4 win over the Raiders that sidelined him for the following four games.

Quinn said they were not putting McLaurin on injured reserve. He said the hope is that "this is not something that will knock him out for a long time."

McLaurin caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-7 loss. He has caught 13 passes for 203 yards and a score this season.