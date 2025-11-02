Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Yes, this Tuesday.

There's a lot of chatter flying around regarding who could be moved, which teams could be adding or dealing away veterans. It's a fluid situation at this point. We've already seen 12 in-season moves, and more are coming.

So, let's check in on where things stand with a couple of days to go. Here's what we're hearing and what we know, with the disclaimer that the results of Week 9's games and the whims of various teams owners and GMs could change a lot of it quickly . Let's get into the latest buzz.

The in-betweeners

One problem with the NFL trade deadline is that it's too early for some teams to make hard-and-fast decisions -- even though it has been moved back a week. The Panthers, for instance, enter Week 9 with a 4-4 record. Should they add? Should they trade players for draft picks? The answer probably depends on their outlook for the rest of the season, and whether they're real contenders now or still at least a year away. As a result, they probably stand pat this week.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are 3-5 after last week's inexcusable loss to the Jets, but with the Steelers falling back to Earth and the Ravens still digging out of an early-season hole, the AFC North is within reach for everyone. If they still have hope that quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) will return this season, the Bengals can't trade defensive end Trey Hendrickson. They could move on from linebacker Logan Wilson, who has made it clear he wants out, and some of the other players who haven't fit their new defensive scheme. But it doesn't sound like the Bengals are interested in trading away anyone they think can help them win games now. Maybe that changes if they lose to the Bears.

And the Giants, at 2-6, don't look like a team that should trade away picks for players in win-now moves. But with Malik Nabers (knee) and Cam Skattebo (tibia/ankle) suffering season-ending injuries, the Giants are inquiring about wide receivers and running backs to make sure they have enough offensive playmakers to keep rookie QB Jaxson Dart on a strong developmental track.

RB market heating up

Teams don't usually like to commit high-end resources to the position in today's NFL, but some contending teams are looking to beef up at running back, including the Patriots, Chiefs and Texans.

New England is without starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) for Week 9, and though that could mean more work for rookie TreVeyon Henderson, the Pats haven't yet shown they trust Henderson with between-the-tackles work and are looking for a veteran to add depth even if Stevenson's absence is short term. (If it's long term, expect the Patriots to get aggressive in trying to add a running back.)

Houston needs help because it doesn't look like Joe Mixon (ankle) will be back this season, and Nick Chubb doesn't offer the explosiveness he once did. The Chiefs are dealing with Isiah Pacheco's knee injury, but having Kareem Hunt and emerging rookie Brashard Smith makes a move a little less urgent. The Chargers, meanwhile, have also inquired about RBs, with Najee Harris (Achilles) out for the year and rookie Omarion Hampton (ankle) still on IR.

Which running backs could be available? Well, it sounds like the Jets will hold on to Breece Hall unless the return is good enough to justify a move (maybe a third-round pick). Cleveland's Jerome Ford and Miami's Jaylen Wright are likely available. It doesn't sound like the Titans are eager to trade Tony Pollard, and even if the Panthers wanted to trade Chuba Hubbard (which I don't think they do), he has a $4.5 million guarantee in 2026 that would make it tough to do.

So, there might not be enough running backs to satisfy the needs of all the contenders looking to make a move. That could drive up prices and prompt teams that aren't eager to trade away their backs to reconsider.

Cousins and the QBs

It's rare to see a big-splash quarterback trade at the deadline. QBs are precious and costly, and it's not often a quarterback can show up in the middle of the season, learn the offense and save the team in the second half. So, if you see a quarterback move at the deadline, odds are it'll be a backup or a longer-term play, a la Jimmy Garoppolo going from the Patriots to the 49ers in 2017. (Yes, Garoppolo started for the Niners that season, but that wasn't the plan when they acquired him.)

Kirk Cousins is the big name drawing attention because he's a veteran backup behind Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta and has made it clear he'd like to go to a team that offers a better chance to start. But I've been told Cousins' status hasn't changed. The Falcons still value him highly as a backup option (he has already had to start one game this season due to a Penix knee injury) and are asking more in return than teams have been willing to pay -- especially because an acquiring team would have to take on about half of Cousins' $27.5 million salary in 2025 and the $10 million guarantee he has for 2026.

Obviously, an injury to a starting quarterback Sunday could make teams more willing to pay the price for Cousins or other available options. But heading into Sunday, it didn't sound like an impact QB would be moved by Tuesday. (It's worth noting that the Bengals already made a trade with the Browns to acquire Joe Flacco a few weeks ago.)

Upstart contenders

The Patriots, as we've already discussed, are looking for RB help but would also like an edge rusher. After acquiring picks in deals last week with San Francisco and Pittsburgh, the Pats now have 10 selections in the 2026 draft and more salary cap space than any other team. They are well-positioned to take advantage of an opportunity if a player they like becomes available. One problem? A lot of the potentially available edge rushers -- Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon -- play for the Dolphins, who might not want to help a division rival.

The Colts have the best record in the league through eight weeks (7-1). Their offense looks unstoppable, but they could use help on defense and have been asking about cornerbacks for several weeks. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Indianapolis get aggressive to improve its defense as the Colts try to cash in on this hot start by Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and the offense.

The Bears might fit better as one of the "in-betweeners" at the deadline, but they've shown enough to convince themselves they can compete for a playoff spot in Ben Johnson's first year as coach. GM Ryan Poles tends to be active this time of year, and the Bears need help on defense as well.

Fantasy-relevant moves to watch

New skill position players in new places is a fun byproduct of the trade deadline for those gearing up for the stretch run in their fantasy leagues. The running backs mentioned above would be interesting if they are traded. If Breece Hall got dealt, then his current backup, Isaiah Davis, would be immediately more fantasy-relevant. Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has expressed a desire to be traded, and if he landed with the Patriots or Steelers, his fantasy value could expand.

Would fantasy managers enjoy seeing the Browns trade David Njoku to a team like the Rams, who are seeking help at tight end? Cleveland is using rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. a lot and could look to move Njoku for the right package. And a lot of teams are interested in what the Saints do with their wide receivers. It doesn't sound like they will trade Chris Olave, but it's possible Rashid Shaheed and/or Brandin Cooks could land in a better offense by Tuesday afternoon.

Teams most likely to trade away players

The Dolphins, who just let go of GM Chris Grier and seem headed toward a major offseason overhaul, are among the most likely teams to trade away players for picks in the coming days. The Titans, who fired coach Brian Callahan a couple of weeks ago, have already started dealing away players and could deal away even more. Linebacker Arden Key and tight end Chig Okonkwo are available for the right package.

The Browns have some interesting defensive players, in addition to Jerome Ford and David Njoku on offense. And the Giants could make a player-for-player deal involving someone like 2022 first-round offensive lineman Evan Neal if they don't want to trade away picks to help surround Dart with talent to finish his rookie year.

Teams most likely to trade for players

The Patriots, as we mentioned, are flush with picks and cap space and would love to cash in on this hot start in Mike Vrabel's first year as their coach. Eagles GM Howie Roseman is always involved this time of year, and the Eagles still need help on defense. (I don't believe they will trade WR A.J. Brown.)

The 49ers have been seeking edge rush help for weeks and need reinforcements at all three levels of their injury-ravaged defense. The Ravens are heating up and could look to add, though they already made a move in October, acquiring safety Alohi Gilman from the Chargers for edge rusher Odafe Oweh. And I expect the Cowboys to do something on defense -- maybe a deal for a linebacker or a corner if they find one who fits their profile.