Cardinals vs Cowboys: How to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the NFL schedule features a "Monday Night Football" clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (3-4-1) welcome Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (2-5) in the first meeting between the two teams since Week 3 of the 2023 season. Arizona, without Murray, won the home matchup 28-16. The Cardinals seek their fourth straight victory over the Cowboys.

Here's the schedule for the Week 9 "Monday Night Football" game:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Monday, Nov. 3

3 p.m.: "NFL Live" on ESPN

6 p.m: "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN

8:15 p.m.: Cardinals at Cowboys on ESPN and ABC

8:15 p.m.: "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" -- the "ManningCast" -- on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NFL streaming hub.

New music for 'Monday Night Football'

During the 2025 NFL season, multiplatinum recording artist Saweetie becomes the first woman to be music curator for "Monday Night Football." The Santa Clara, California, native will handpick tracks that will be featured in live "Monday Night Football" broadcasts and promotional spots.

Saweetie joins J Balvin (2024), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020) and Diplo (2019) as ESPN "Monday Night Football" music curators.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.