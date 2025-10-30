Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are preparing quarterback Kyler Murray to start Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday.

Murray missed Arizona's past two games with a foot injury and was able to rest it longer during the Cardinals' bye last week.

When asked what the milestones are for Arizona to know Murray is ready to play, Gannon said: "Get him fully healthy, play."

However, Gannon said there's not an advantage for Arizona to not officially naming a starter until later in the week.

Gannon said the extra week of rest was beneficial for "everybody," and not just Murray. He thought Tuesday's pace in the offense vs. defense portion of practice was "really good."

"You start playing games and the train's rolling I think for everybody," Gannon said. "They're rested and it looks a little bit different, so it was very beneficial."

After starting 2-0, Arizona has lost its past five games and sits last in the NFC West.