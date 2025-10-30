Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton says he has "failed" Jameson Williams in terms of getting the wide receiver involved enough in the team's prolific offense.

Williams was catchless for the first time all season during the Lions' 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20 while being targeted just twice by quarterback Jared Goff. For the season, Williams has 17 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns but has eclipsed 45 yards in only two games while playing alongside so many offensive weapons.

"I looked at everything, as far as that. I'm going to do a better job with that. But there has been opportunities where it just didn't happen," said Morton, who is in his first year as the Lions' offensive coordinator. "It's not like we aren't going to try to target him. So that was the biggest thing.

"So I looked at everything, and I failed him. That's what I told him," Morton added. "I have to do a better job with that. But it's a two-way street. We definitely looked at that."

Morton met with Williams privately during the Lions' bye week and closely examined some of those missed opportunities. The coaching staff is also working to try to get Williams more open, particularly on third down, as he is now facing double-teams, alongside wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams refused to make a big deal of the limited touches earlier this season.

"I don't have nothing to say really. It's not nothing to say about it. It's really like we just go, we win. It is what it is; we win," Williams told reporters Oct. 9. "That's it. I don't really want to say too much or speak on it."

Morton has been impressed with Williams' professionalism. The plan is to be more creative with playcalling while strengthening the connection between Williams and Goff.

"He doesn't say anything. He just goes and plays. Like I said, 'I wouldn't fault you if you were pissed at me,' because I've coached that position, I've played that position," Morton said. "And I know he works too hard. But we've got to make sure that we're going out and doing the right thing, the right techniques and this and that. It's not just him. It's everybody."

In 2024, Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time of his career and signed a three-year extension worth up to $83 million in September.

The Lions offense knows it will need Williams at his best as Detroit begins the back half of the season against tough competition.

"We want to win the game, we want to score points, and I think that's the primary for everybody," Goff said after Tuesday's practice. "But of course, yeah, we'd love to get him involved more, get him to rock in a million different ways. And he's explosive. I know defenses are worried about him at all times, and we need to find ways to continue to keep him involved."