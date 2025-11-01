Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Quarterback Jared Goff didn't feel the need to deliver any motivational speeches when the Detroit Lions returned to the team facility following their bye week.

Goff, one of the team leaders, has been around his teammates long enough to know what's at stake the rest of the season, and the seriousness and focus Detroit needs to compete for a conference championship and ultimately a Super Bowl.

"We're right in that stretch now. You come back from the bye, and it's go time," Goff said. "There's no time to really fix things or make up for lost time. We've done that already at this point and it's time to go."

Detroit will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX). And although the 5-2 Lions are undefeated at home (3-0), winning each game at Ford Field by 15 or more points, coach Dan Campbell and his staff used the time away to take a deep dive into the roster.

The Lions have targeted four key areas for improvement after the evaluation:

1. Converting more third downs on offense.

2.Getting wide receiver Jameson Williams more involved.

3. Limit opponents' red-zone efficiency.

4. Limit third-down conversion percentage on defense.

All are aspects Campbell believes are correctable.

"I really believe we haven't played our best ball yet collectively in all three phases," Campbell said. "And that's really what we're trying to get to here is how can we sharpen ourselves. We know it's going to take every phase.

"Every game's different, and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we need to start playing complete ball across the board. And just keep improving -- like with all these teams that we're in the race with right now. So, that's where we're at."

Through seven games, the Lions have converted 37.6% of their third downs, which ranks 22nd in the league. In 2024, the offense, with many of the same players, finished fourth in third-down conversions (47.6%). Taking note, first-year offensive coordinator John Morton said he is challenging himself to be better coming off the break.

Campbell said the team is also emphasizing improvement on those third-down situations during this week's practice.

"We're where we want to be to have a shot at converting, it's just we've got to get it done," Campbell said. "And that really is collective, it's all of us. There's things that we can do to really help our guys and then it falls on them too. So, it's collective, it's the whole unit."

During Detroit's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 20, Williams did not have a catch for the first time all season and was targeted just twice by Goff. Williams, who hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last season and signed a three-year extension worth $83 million in September, has 17 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns and has only eclipsed the 45-yard mark twice in a game.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are eyeing a tough November stretch. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

"We want to win the game, we want to score points, and I think that's the primary for everybody. But of course, yeah, we'd love to get him involved more, get him to rock in a million different ways," Goff said of Williams. "And he's explosive -- I know defenses are worried about him at all times, and we need to find ways to continue to keep him involved."

Morton is looking to change that down the stretch by being more creative with playcalling. He has met with Williams privately and said he closely examined his missed opportunities he's had, will try to maximize those opportunities un the second half of the season and try to get him open more -- particularly on third down.

"I've failed him, that's what I told him," Morton said. "I have to do a better job with that, but it's a two-way street so we have definitely looked at that.

"He's great. Listen man, this guy is awesome. He doesn't say anything, he just goes and plays. Like I said, 'I wouldn't fault you if you're pissed at me.' Because I've coached that position, I've played that position and I know he works too hard, but we've got to make sure that we're going out and doing the right thing, the right techniques and this and that. It's not just him, it's everybody."

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Defensively, the Lions are looking to fix a unit that ranks 23rd in opponent red-zone efficiency (63.6%) and 14th in third-down conversion percentage (37.6%).

Coming off the bye, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has leaned on Lions passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend to help improve, particularly on third-and-long situations, entering the back half of the season.

"Statistically, I kind of looked at some areas that I believe we should be better and will be better at, starting with the red zone," Sheppard said. "When you allow teams down there, it's huge that you limit points in those situations. Call them kind of the four-point plays as far as when teams are in that seven-point striking distance and you only give up a field goal. So, we've definitely got to uptick there."

Since 2023, the Lions are 11-3 (.786) in divisional games, which is the best in the NFL as they prepare for the Vikings.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch is also returning after serving his one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, while players feel healthier, going into this week as they want to pick up where they left off before the bye week.

"I mentioned to the team yesterday, I just kind of put up where everything is stacking in the NFC right now," Campbell said on Tuesday. "It's very competitive, especially at this point in the season for one conference. But all I stated was, 'Hey, this is where we're at, this is where these teams are at, and this thing's about to shake out within the month of November.

"You're going to start seeing the risers and fallers, and a lot of these teams are playing each other. We're one of them. So, it really is just handle your business, man. And the bottom line is, find a way to win your division. And we've got Minnesota coming in here, that's No. 1. And then you worry about the next one after that."