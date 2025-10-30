Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown's famous no-hands headstand celebration continues to take on a life of its own.

Fans entering Ford Field early on Sunday will receive a St. Brown bobblehead while supplies last, featuring the now-legendary act as Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Instead of the head nodding like a typical bobblehead, St. Brown's legs will wobble on the special game-day giveaway.

St. Brown originally went viral while celebrating his second-quarter toe-tap touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 3, 2024, with the no-hands headstand last season.

Since then, the image has been plastered on everything from clothing items to Christmas ornaments and even a life-sized cake that was on display in the front window of The Home Bakery shop located in Rochester, Michigan, ahead of last year's playoffs, among other commemorative items.

Vertical hand fans shaped like St. Brown were also given out during Lions training camp over the summer and were recently used on a limited-edition Honey Nut Cheerios cereal box that was released nationwide in the fall.

St. Brown was spotted with an early edition of one of the bobbleheads while leaving Thursday's practice, and he told ESPN that he was pleased with how it came out.

He celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, Oct. 24, during the Lions' bye week, where he visited Las Vegas with his family and friends, but he is now ready to return to action against the Vikings.

"Now it's time to go full force," St. Brown said.