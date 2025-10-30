Mike McCarthy joins Pat McAfee and discusses watching Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers host the Packers. (1:09)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still trying to get Green Bay Packers players to buy his house in Green Bay.

Rodgers' latest pitch was made to new Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, who was traded from the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the season. And it came at an unusual time -- after Rodgers scrambled to avoid a Parsons sack during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

"He was great to play," Parsons told reporters. "And he told me to buy his house."

Packers defensive end Micah Parsons said the Steelers' Aaron Rodgers told him "to buy his house" after a play in which he almost sacked the former Green Bay quarterback. Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This came after Rodgers made a public pitch to Packers quarterback Jordan Love about buying the house in the summer of 2024, when Love signed his $220 million contract extension with Green Bay.

Parsons said he has looked at Rodgers' house, but he did not need anything that large.

Perhaps Rodgers should get in touch with Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, instead.

"Tuck said he might try and look at it," Parsons said. "... It's a nice house, but it's just me right now. That's why I'm not in an urge to buy anything."

For the record, Rodgers' house in the Village of Hobart, a few miles away from Lambeau Field, has not appeared in any public real estate listings.