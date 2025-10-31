Falcons' offensive line is crucial to Sunday's game vs. Patriots

Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he spoke with team owner Arthur Blank following the team's disappointing 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday afternoon.

The conversation, Morris said, was a regularly scheduled one and not specific to the defeat. One thing the coach said he noted to Blank was the big similarity between the Dolphins game and a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers loss in Week 3: protection.

"The only similarities really that I talked about [Monday], with the owner matter of fact, was we didn't play well up front," Morris said. "And when we don't play well up front, those games can get ugly. That's how it would look."

The Falcons (3-4) have had one of the better, more consistent offensive lines in the NFL over the last several years, boasting three-time Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom and stalwart left tackle Jake Matthews, who has started a league-leading 185 straight games.

But this year, there have been some changes. The Falcons didn't re-sign center Drew Dalman and instead went with former undrafted free agent Ryan Neuzil as the starter. Right tackle Kaleb McGary, known for his run blocking, injured a knee in the final practice of training camp and is out for the season. With swing tackle Storm Norton (ankle) also on the shelf, reserve guard Elijah Wilkinson has been starting at right tackle.

The Falcons are 0-4 in games when Bijan Robinson has fewer than 75 rushing yards and 3-0 when he hits that 75-yard mark on the ground. Much of his success depends on the line. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Neuzil and Wilkinson have played well at times. The line as a whole, though, has not performed up to standards, especially in recent weeks. The Falcons struggled to get their bread-and-butter running game led by Bijan Robinson going against the San Francisco 49ers and the Dolphins, who had the worst run defense in the league coming in.

Lindstrom said it comes down to communication issues among the players. The Falcons have the second-worst run block win rate in the NFL, according to ESPN.

If the finger is being pointed at the offensive line right now as to why the Falcons have struggled offensively, Lindstrom said he wouldn't disagree. Atlanta has just two touchdowns in the last 10 quarters and is 28th in points per game (17.1).

"It's deservedly so," Lindstrom said. "We didn't do our job and when we can't do that, we can't give anybody opportunities. So, it starts up front and that has meaning, so we just need to be better."

The Falcons are 0-4 in games when Robinson has fewer than 75 rushing yards and 3-0 when he hits that 75-yard mark on the ground. Morris has referred to the running game as the team's "lifeline."

"We get that going, we're a really good offense," Morris said. "We don't get that going, we look like we did [against the Dolphins]. We don't have a chance to maintain possession. You don't have the chance to keep it. That's part of our game. That's part of what we do, how we want to manage our games. That helps our defense get better."

The Falcons' defense has been pretty sound aside from those lopsided losses to the Panthers and Dolphins. It all has to start in the trenches, the Falcons say.

"When I say the staff's preparation for us, there wasn't a look that the Dolphins presented that we didn't see, we didn't know and that I couldn't draw out," Lindstrom said of the offensive line. "So, we just need to communicate it for ourselves, and we take ownership for that loss."

The good news for the Falcons offense is that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and wide receiver Drake London (hip) seem likely to return Sunday at the New England Patriots. Kirk Cousins started at quarterback against the Dolphins.

The Falcons wide receiver corps has been hit hard by injuries and other issues. London has dealt with hip and shoulder injuries, Darnell Mooney has had shoulder and hamstring issues and the Falcons released Ray Ray McCloud III two weeks ago.

Atlanta could also get back Norton shortly. His return-to-practice window has been open after a stint on injured reserve and he has been a full participant in practice.

The Falcons will need the help. The Patriots have allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game (76) and the fourth fewest points per game (18.3).

"I know they're really talented and it's going to be a really good challenge," said Matthews, who has also been dealing with an ankle issue. ... "So what better way to get back on track than going up there and getting a win against a really good team?"