MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to action Thursday night after missing two games with a hamstring injury, and his team's slim playoff chances depended on him returning to his MVP form against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens started the season 1-5, and since the first NFL postseason in 1933, only four of 358 teams -- which amounts to 1.1% -- made the playoffs after starting 1-5 or worse, according to ESPN Research. But the Ravens are hopeful the return of Jackson and a wide-open AFC North will help them become the fifth team to achieve the feat.

Tyler Huntley played in place of Jackson and helped the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears last week.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, also are coming off a win as their victory over the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak.

