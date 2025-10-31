        <
        >

          Week 9 TNF Ravens at Dolphins: Highlights, key plays

          Jamison Hensley
            Jamison Hensley
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          Marcel Louis-Jacques
            Marcel Louis-Jacques
            ESPN
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.
          Oct 31, 2025, 12:44 AM

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to action Thursday night after missing two games with a hamstring injury, and his team's slim playoff chances depended on him returning to his MVP form against the Miami Dolphins.

          The Ravens started the season 1-5, and since the first NFL postseason in 1933, only four of 358 teams -- which amounts to 1.1% -- made the playoffs after starting 1-5 or worse, according to ESPN Research. But the Ravens are hopeful the return of Jackson and a wide-open AFC North will help them become the fifth team to achieve the feat.

          Tyler Huntley played in place of Jackson and helped the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears last week.

          The Dolphins, meanwhile, also are coming off a win as their victory over the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak.

          Stay with this file as Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley and Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques provide all of the highlights and key plays Thursday night.