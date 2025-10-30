Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the NFL season marks another opportunity for players to make the most of their fits.

With the calendar entering the first week of November, some venues meant chillier temperatures on game day. However, that didn't put an end to summer weather fits, or mark the beginning of cozy looks.

No different than last week, heavyweight flannels, jackets and beanies matched to team color palettes were present. Simple fits and graphic T's also entered the rotation, marking a wide range of combinations. Of course, with Halloween happening in the midst of Week 9, some players made sure to dress for the occasion.

Here's a look at the top fits from Week 9.

TNF = 'Thursday night fashion'

Playing the night before Halloween, Miami Dolphins guard Aaron Brewer made sure to rock a Michael Myers costume before facing the Baltimore Ravens.