Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during practice Thursday, coach Liam Coen told reporters.

Coen said Friday that Hunter suffered a noncontact injury and that the Jaguars were "still assessing" whether he will be able to play again this season.

"That I don't know," Coen said, adding that it's "a minor setback for a major comeback."

Hunter will miss at the least the next four games of his rookie season, ruling him out through Week 12 at minimum.

"We're currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and for the team," Coen said. "Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything. He's in good spirits right now."

Hunter was coming off his best offensive performance as a pro prior to the Jaguars' bye week, catching eight passes for 104 yards and his first NFL touchdown during a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

The Jaguars (4-3) had been planning to use Hunter as their No. 1 wide receiver this week at the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) partly because Brian Thomas Jr. leads the league with nine dropped passes.

Jacksonville already was banged up at wide receiver before Hunter's injury. Thomas (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (groin) were limited participants for the second consecutive day Thursday, and Dyami Brown (shoulder) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

"I have a lot of confidence in these guys," Coen said. "It's a great opportunity for all of us to work through a little adversity and the guys to go out and perform at a high level. It's definitely not ideal timing, not that any injury is ever ideal timing.

"But you got to believe the mental, the makeup, his general attitude toward life and how he handles dealing with specific situations, I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever."

Hunter has played a combined 486 snaps this season, with 324 of those coming on offense and 162 snaps on defense. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has contributed 15 tackles and 3 passes defended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.