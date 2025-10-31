Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will play Sunday after missing one game because of a hamstring injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Washington (3-5) has lost three consecutive games entering Sunday's game against Seattle (5-2). The Commanders have been hit hard with injuries this season and won't have receiver Terry McLaurin, who will miss his fifth game with a quad injury.

As for Daniels, Quinn said: "We're all pumped for that. He just has a unique way about him; elevates others. He's hard to defend."

Daniels was a full participant in practice for a third consecutive day Friday. He did not play in Monday's 28-7 loss at Kansas City but said he was feeling better near the end of last week.

Washington had ruled him out early in the week after he suffered the injury in Week 7 vs. Dallas, wanting him to focus on rehab and not practice.

Daniels missed two games earlier this season with a sprained left knee.

"I'm good. If I'm out there, I'm not even thinking about it," Daniels said in general about his injuries. "If I was worried about something, then I wouldn't be playing. If I'm out there on the field, I'm going to be confident in myself and my abilities to go out there and execute and play football."

In five games Daniels has thrown for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and an interception. He's run for 211 yards and one score.