Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gets fired up over Stephen A. Smith's A-List of the top five NFL teams after Week 8. (1:12)

'Mad Dog' lets Stephen A. hear it over his NFL A-List (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Don't tell Matt LaFleur that Friday is Halloween. The Green Bay Packers head coach doesn't give a you-know-what.

Apparently, there had been behind-the-scenes chatter about Halloween in coaches' offices Friday, which involved, among others, LaFleur and his chief of staff, Darryl Franklin.

Packers vice president of communications Jason Wahlers clearly was in on the bit as well, based on LaFleur's answer.

"[It's] Halloween, huh?" LaFleur began. "We've got a big discussion with my assistant Darryl. I was like, 'I don't give a s--- if it's Halloween, all right? We're trying to win a game. Period.' Well done, Wahlers. It's a Friday in the National Football League, that's what day it is."

And that's how Friday's news conference concluded.

The Packers (5-1-1) play the Carolina Panthers (4-4) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.