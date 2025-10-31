'Why would you say that!' Stephen A. is at a loss over Jerry Jones' comments (1:44)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer might be a little superstitious.

Before the Week 2 meeting against the New York Giants, the family dogs were bit by snakes, and the Cowboys won. On Thursday, an owl made its way inside the Schottenheimer home. If the Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," Schottenheimer has a plan.

"S---, I'll put an elephant in my frickin' garage," Schottenheimer said. "I'll do that next. If that's what it takes to win, I'll do it."

So how did the owl get inside the house anyway? His son, Sutton, was doing some work and left the sliding doors open.

Here's how the coach described the scenario:

"I don't know if the owl was looking for the snakes or what was going on, but it's the story of a coach's wife. So I'm in game plan meetings last night doing some red zone stuff and I leave the meeting about 10 o'clock and I go back to my phone, and I literally had 72 text messages on my phone. Seventy-two. I'm a popular guy, so that's nothing abnormal," he said laughing, "but it literally started with a text from my son to his mother saying, 'umm, there's a big hawk-sized bird in here,' and I began to look down and there was an owl.

"We're not very outdoorsy people and so he wasn't really quite sure what to do, so he called my soon-to-be nephew, who's marrying my niece, and the two of them together, Frick and Frack, tried to figure it out. They couldn't do it. All they did was piss it off. And so being in typical coaching fashion, I called my wife and I said, 'Honey, I'm going to stay at the condo tonight, you got this.' But they got the owl removed. The owl has been returned to its safe domain. But you can't make this stuff up, man. So, it's real."

How did they remove the owl?

"They called animal control," Schottenheimer said. "A gentleman came with a net, like a pool net. I might have to look at that as another job. Just kinda become an animal control guy. I'm so experienced now with wildlife in and around Dallas. Can't make it up."