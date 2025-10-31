Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starters Jeffery Simmons, Calvin Ridley, Arden Key and Xavier Woods against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

All four did not practice this week. Simmons hasn't practiced since he suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Through seven games, Simmons has 4.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 8 tackles for a loss. The Titans will use a rotation of James Lynch, T'Vondre Sweat, Shy Tuttle, C.J. Ravenell and Sebastian Joseph-Day in place of Simmons.

Woods suffered a hamstring injury during the Titans' 38-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The veteran safety played 25 defensive snaps (48.1%) against Indianapolis. Quandre Diggs and rookie Kevin Winston Jr. filled in after Woods was injured. Diggs is in line to start at safety next to Amani Hooker, with Winston and Kendell Brooks seeing time in the rotation.

Ridley's injury occurred after he played six snaps in Tennessee's 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Through six games, Ridley has caught 16 passes for 290 yards. Veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson started in place of Ridley last week, and rookie Chimere Dike saw time at the Z position as well.

Key is nursing a quadriceps injury that he sustained in Week 5, causing him to miss multiple games. The veteran outside linebacker has six tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. After the Titans placed veteran Ali Gaye (knee) on injured reserve earlier this week. Tennessee's primary options at outside linebacker include Jihad Ward, Dre'Mont Jones and Jaylen Harrell. Ward and Jones were the starters last week.