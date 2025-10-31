Peter Schrager and Louis Riddick explain why the 49ers and Colts should call the Bengals to try and get Trey Hendrickson. (1:07)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the fifth consecutive week, Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But Brock Purdy is closer to a return from his right big toe injury.

While coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Jones will start against the New York Giants this week, Purdy is listed as questionable. It's the first time since his Week 4 start against Jacksonville that Purdy hasn't been ruled out before that week's game.

"It means he's got a chance to be available," Shanahan said. "Mac is going to be starting."

Purdy has been out since Week 4 when he aggravated the toe injury he suffered in a Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks. This was the third consecutive week in which Purdy has been a limited participant in all three days of practice, but Shanahan indicated that Purdy took more reps with the starting offense this week.

Shanahan said it wasn't "a lot" but it still indicated at least some progress for Purdy, who has mostly done individual drills in the past couple of weeks.

"The first time [he returned] we let him get all those starter reps and it was great," Shanahan said. "And then there was a chance he could re-hurt it in the game and he did and he's been out for the last month. He's got more reps this week, but we weren't going to commit to all of that like we did last time. So, I think it's easing him back more than last time."

Shanahan acknowledged that Purdy's toe is still "not fully healthy" but there's at least a chance he could serve as Jones' backup or as the emergency third signal caller with Adrian Martinez as the backup.

After Sunday, Purdy will have started just two of nine games this season because of the nagging toe issue.

"Just speaking for him, I know he is frustrated," Shanahan said. "Brock is more frustrated than anyone that he can't be out there. He has talked to a lot of people who have had this [injury]. I think a lot of people have warned him that this is the case so he understands it. So, it's not just totally shocking him, but I think anytime you have something that doesn't go away, it's frustrating."

Elsewhere on the 49ers' injury report, the Niners will again be without receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has been ruled out with the right knee injury he suffered in Week 4. Defensive end Bryce Huff, center Jake Brendel and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos have also been ruled out because of hamstring injuries.

Shanahan said defensive lineman Keion White, acquired from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, will play against the Giants less than a week after arriving in San Francisco.