Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will again get the start for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot sprain.

Murray, who is now missing his third straight game, had seemed on track to return for Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday it will instead be Brissett again.

Brissett has thrown four touchdown passes and just one interception since stepping in for Murray, but the Cardinals have lost five straight games and are coming off their bye after starting the season 2-0.

Murray's next chance to start is Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.