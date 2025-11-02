Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an illness, but the team said it will not affect his game status and that he is still expected to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawrence has started every game this season after missing seven games in 2024 (including the final five) because of a shoulder injury and concussion.

He has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,620 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He hasn't committed a turnover in the Jaguars' past two games, though Jacksonville lost both contests before its bye week.

