Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft welcomed Cardi B into his suite at Gillette Stadium for the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, which drew a rousing reaction from the crowd. What's Trending in the NFL? • NFL Week 9 uniforms: Packers, Commanders debut throwbacks

• Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson coach on opposite sidelines

• Lions to giveaway Amon-Ra St. Brown headstand bobbleheads

• Packers HC Matt LaFleur disregards Halloween, looks ahead to Panthers

• Jared Goff's chef look tops athlete Halloween costumes

The videoboard at Gillette Stadium showed Cardi B cheering after receiver Stefon Diggs' 11-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. It marked the second straight week Diggs -- who is dating Cardi B and the couple previously announced they are expecting a child together -- has scored a touchdown. A New York native, Cardi B celebrated Diggs' touchdown with his trademark on-field celebration by putting her left hand over her face and extending her right hand in front of her and waving it.

Diggs entered the game leading the Patriots with 42 receptions for 470 yards. Sunday marked the first time he recorded receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2023 season, when he played for the Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, Diggs, 31, became the 29th player in NFL history to record 900 receptions. He tied receiver Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player in history to reach the 900-reception mark, doing so in just 153 games.