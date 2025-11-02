Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Tucker Kraft, the Green Bay Packers' top pass catcher, was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

First-round pick Matthew Golden also was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Kraft appeared to injury his right knee during a collision while blocking on a running play. The tight end was carted to the locker room after being examined on the Packers' sideline.

The third-year pro was coming off his best career game with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He came into Sunday's game leading the Packers in catches (30), receiving yards (469) and touchdown catches (six). He had two catches for 20 yards against the Panthers before his injury.

Golden, the rookie wideout, had two catches for 9 yards before exiting.

The Packers also finished the game without starting left guard Aaron Banks, who suffered a stinger in the first half. Defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder) also did not finish the game.