FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the New England Patriots defense simulated his team's snap on a key fourth-quarter play by clapping, leading to an intentional grounding penalty by Michael Penix Jr. in Sunday's loss.

The Falcons trailed 24-23 with 2:09 remaining in the game and were at the Patriots' 48-yard line when center Ryan Neuzil snapped the ball on second down before Penix and other offensive linemen were ready for it. The Patriots immediately pressured Penix, who threw the ball toward the dirt in the direction of tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

Penix was called for intentional grounding, which resulted in a loss of 10 yards and the down. On the next play, Penix couldn't hit wide receiver David Sills V on third-and-20, and the then Falcons punted, essentially ending the game.

A defense simulating an offense's snap count or snap is a 15-yard penalty in the NFL under the header of "disconcerting signals." It's rarely called, however, because it's hard to pinpoint where exactly a clap or any sound could be coming from in a loud stadium.

"They were clapping and simulated our snap," Morris said. "That's why the ball got snapped early and Mike wasn't ready for the snap."

Added Penix: "Whenever I'm clapping, that means I want the ball, and [Neuzil] said he heard them clapping [and] he thought it was my clapping. He snapped the ball, I threw the ball in [Pitts'] direction. He had just released on routes. I thought I was going to be OK with the grounding part, but obviously that wasn't the case."

The Falcons could have tied it earlier in the fourth quarter, but kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point after an 8-yard touchdown pass from Penix to wide receiver Drake London with 4:44 left.

Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams denied that his team was using clapping to simulate the snap and said that there might have been a miscommunication on the Falcons' offensive line.

Atlanta left guard Matthew Bergeron exited with an ankle injury in the first quarter, and right guard Chris Lindstrom left the game in the fourth with a foot injury. They were replaced by Kyle Hinton and Jovaughn Gwyn, respectively.

"I ain't hear no clap," Williams said. "I'm looking at the ball. The ball moves, I'm gone."