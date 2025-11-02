Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little hit an NFL-record 68-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Little's kick broke the previous mark of 66 yards, set by former Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 21, 2021.

Little had missed three kicks in the Jaguars' past two games -- two 50-plus yard field goal attempts and a PAT -- yet head coach Liam Coen said the team had no plans to bring in another kicker and professed confidence in the second-year player out of Arkansas.

Little added a 33-yard field goal with 9:53 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 6-all.

Little made a 70-yard field goal against Pittsburgh in the preseason and his previous long during the regular season was a 59-yarder against Detroit last season.

Per ESPN Research, there have been seven field goals of at least 60 yards this season, which is already the most in a single season in NFL history. The previous record was five in 2022 and 2023.