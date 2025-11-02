Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Say this much about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy: He has a flair for the dramatic.

In his first game since suffering a high right ankle sprain seven weeks ago, McCarthy produced an uneven but ultimately winning performance, accounting for three touchdowns in a 27-24 upset of the Detroit Lions.

He paid homage to the state where he played three seasons of college football at Michigan by wearing a short-sleeved blue dress shirt with "J.J." monogrammed on the left breast -- a throwback to the Wolverines' "blue-collar" mindset, McCarthy said, and a reminder of how much work he has left to do.

But he was at his best on a 16-yard pass to receiver Jalen Nailor on third down to seal the victory.

"We saw a lot of things that he's capable of doing," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "And we saw some things that as he continues his ascension and his growth, he'll only get better and better at."

It was McCarthy's third career NFL game, after the ankle and a torn meniscus in his right knee last season have cost him 23 of his first 25 opportunities to play.

Still excited about the throw to Nailor after the game, McCarthy charged into the Vikings' locker room to a resounding roar from his teammates, according to video of the moment released by the team. Asked about it afterwards, McCarthy grew emotional and addressed the anguish he has faced over the past two seasons.

"It was awesome," McCarthy said. "Just when you're hurt, being on IR last year and being out for five [games in 2025], it absolutely kills me not being out there with those guys because I love every single one of them, and I know they got my back and I got theirs the rest of the way."

The Lions entered the game as 9.5-point favorites as the Vikings seemed headed toward a season dedicated toward developing McCarthy -- and perhaps not much else. It was, in fact, the biggest underdog point spread that the Vikings had been in a game since O'Connell was hired in 2022.

O'Connell asked all eight team captains, including McCarthy, to speak to the team Saturday night about the challenge ahead. McCarthy said his message was simple. He has been sleeping in the bed he once used in college, and away from his newborn son Rome, and had been "catching this glare from this silver platter with the juicy opportunity right on top of it."

The Vikings have the NFL's most difficult remaining schedule, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, and McCarthy saw an opportunity to defy the odds. He did his part Sunday, throwing touchdown passes of 10 yards to Justin Jefferson and 7 yards to T.J. Hockenson to cap the Vikings' first two possessions.

McCarthy got bogged down during the game as he was sacked five times by the Lions and hit on three other occasions, and he connected on one of the seven passes he attempted while on the run. His success through the air was noticeably better when he remained in the pocket, completing 13 of 18 passes for 136 yards when he did so, according to ESPN Research.

"There's a lot of opportunities where I was on the run that I just need to get those reps back again and not be so amped and miss some of those guys high," McCarthy said, "So there's a lot that I need to clean up, but I'm happy the guys had my back today and extremely grateful."

Running back Aaron Jones also contributed 78 yards on nine carries, 31 of which came on a lateral pass from McCarthy that was officially recorded as a run. Jones departed in the third quarter because of a right shoulder injury and will get further tests Monday.

McCarthy has now won two of his three starts, both of which were on the road against NFC North opponents, and both by the same 27-24 score. In Week 1, he threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and ran for a third against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

He said afterwards that he doesn't believe in a "clutch" trait and that he got plenty of help Sunday, but it was hard to ignore McCarthy stepping up in the fourth quarter once again -- this time in front of thousands of fans who once rooted for him at Michigan.

"I'm happy that we got the win, but I'm not proud to be honest with you," McCarthy said. "There's a lot of meat on the bone and I feel like I could have played a lot better. But coming into this environment and controlling my emotions, controlling my temperament going into it, I was proud of that."