HOUSTON -- The Denver Broncos have their first six-game win streak since the franchise's last Super Bowl winner and they sit atop the AFC West because they once again constructed a great escape that turned a potentially crushing loss into a run-to-the-locker-room win.

"You're never out of the fight," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said.

"I feel like we've seen it time and time again," Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said. " ... There's just been a bunch of times when we've been down and we've been able to come back and win."

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz made a 34-yard kick on the game's last play Sunday in NRG Stadium as the Broncos (7-2) wiggled off the hook again for a 18-15 victory over the Houston Texans. It was the Broncos' fourth win this season in a game they trailed at the start of the fourth quarter and it was the fourth game this season the Broncos defense has not surrendered a touchdown.

The current six-game win streak is the team's longest since the 2015 Broncos, who went on to win Super Bowl 50, won seven in a row to open that season. The Broncos earned the comeback win Sunday despite two Pro Bowl selections -- cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) and wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) -- inactive because of injuries.

"Our defense is the best in the NFL," Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles said. "Our guys pride themselves on that. Obviously we were missing Pat Surtain ... but we're a deep team, we have guys who can play in this league. And when we play the way we did today ... we're a tough team to beat."

The Broncos trailed 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia in Week 5 and won, trailed the New York Jets 11-10 at the start of the fourth quarter in London in Week 6 and won and trailed the New York Giants 19-0 at the start of the fourth quarter two weeks ago and won.

Sunday, as Nix was 0-for-6 passing to open the game and his eighth pass attempt was intercepted, the Broncos trailed 15-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Texans had built the lead with backup quarterback Davis Mills in the game as C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion in the second quarter when he was tackled on a scramble by Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

When the fourth quarter began the Broncos had punted on five of their eight possessions in the game to go with Nix' interception and had a field goal blocked. But coach Sean Payton said this group believes it can overcome deficits if the defense can keep the Broncos within a striking distance.

"At halftime ... I don't think there was a person in this locker room who thought we were going to lose this game," Payton said. " ... It repeats itself, you can't wish for confidence. It's born out of what? Demonstrated ability."

After the Texans missed a field goal to close out their first possession of the game, the Broncos forced Houston to punt eight times and kept the Texans 0-of-3 in the red zone as well as 3-of-17 on third down. The Texans had one first down in the fourth quarter and 33 yards worth of offense.

"We found a way," Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. " ... We could talk all day about how good our defense is, I tell them boys all the time how grateful I am for them. (Sunday), in particular, it became tough to go out there and put points on the board, but they continued to stick with us, believe in us understanding that at some point we're going to find a way to put points on the board. (There is) resilience in our team and the unwavering faith we have we can go out there and perform."

"A lot of people they think like what's the key? The key is every time the ball gets put down we're trying to play to win," Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga said. "It may not look like that in first, second or third (quarters), but whenever it's time, we want to make the game-winning play ... Know how to win, man, regardless of the situation."