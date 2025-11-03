Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury on the opening kickoff and was ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

It left Washington with only four healthy receivers for the game, with Terry McLaurin already out because of a quad injury.

Two of those receivers, Chris Moore and Treylon Burks, were not on the season-opening roster -- and both were first signed to the practice squad. Burks was elevated from the practice squad for this game.

McCaffrey was hit hard in the right shoulder after his 19-yard kickoff return to open the game and then landed hard on his left side.

McCaffrey has caught 11 passes for 203 yards. He's averaging 30.0 yards on 25 kickoff returns.