Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol but "feeling a little bit better" after his head hit the ground following a hard hit Sunday, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday.

"We'll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week," Ryans said.

Stroud dropped back on a third-and-8 with 13:51 remaining in the first half and scanned the field before scrambling. He slid short of the first-down mark, but Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine lunged into Stroud's chest, which caused the quarterback's head to hit the ground.

Backup quarterback Davis Mills replaced Stroud and went 17-of-30 for 137 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 18-15 loss, but he was just 7-of-16 for 53 yards in the second half. Mills led the offense to 12 points but no touchdowns.

Mills would likely start if the 2023 Pro Bowl quarterback can't clear the protocol, but Ryans said he won't place massive expectations on the backup if he has to play.

"Just expect him to go out and do his best," Ryans said. "Play the offense the proper way, make great decisions with the football."

Houston (3-5) faces the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) in Week 10 as the Texans are fighting an uphill battle in the AFC South. The reigning back-to-back division champs are currently third, trailing the Indianapolis Colts (7-2) and the Jaguars.

The Texans are 24th in scoring offense at 21 points per game, even though Stroud's QBR (64.8) ranks 12th, which is the highest it's ever been with the Texans. He has also thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,702 yards.