How to watch ESPN's 2025 NFL trade deadline special

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. As the rumors swirl and general managers make calls around the league to check on the availability of players who could help their teams, check out the latest news and recap the most impactful moves during ESPN's one-hour trade deadline special. Join the network's NFL reporters, insiders and analysts as they delve into the most recent transactions to see which teams have put themselves in position to make a run at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Here are key facts about ESPN's NFL trade deadline special:

When is it?

The special airs Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the latest on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.