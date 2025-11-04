Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are acquiring edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The pick going to Tennessee is the New York Jets' 2026 fifth-round pick that Baltimore had, but there are conditions in which that pick could become the Ravens' 2026 fourth-round pick.

By landing Jones, Baltimore adds much-needed pass-rush help to a defense that has totaled 11 sacks, tied for second fewest in the NFL. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars have less with 10.

The Ravens were down to three healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster in Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green and David Ojabo. Last month, Baltimore traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers and then lost starting outside linebacker Tavius Robinson to a foot injury until December.

Jones' 19 quarterback pressures are seven more than anyone on the Ravens, and he has recorded a sack in four consecutive games. The veteran outside linebacker had been primarily working as a stand-up rusher in tandem with fellow veteran Jihad Ward.

"I just hunkered down on my technique and in the film room," Jones said Sunday. "I'm a film junky. I watch myself, guys I played with and other guys around the league to try and pick up something."

The Titans' outside pass rusher group was already light after the team placed 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo on injured reserve last month. Veteran outside linebacker Arden Key is also nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of Tennessee's past three games.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could make more moves before Tuesday's trade deadline as the team looks to improve on the interior of the defensive line and at guard.

The Ravens are looking to make a run after a 1-5 start, tied for the worst in the franchise's 30-year history. Baltimore (3-5) has gotten back on track with back-to-back wins due to its turnaround on defense, which has held its last three opponents to 17 points or less.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.