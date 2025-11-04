Jerry Jones stays coy on Dallas' trade deadline specifics, but says the Cowboys will be making moves on Tuesday. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys already have made at least one trade ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys' owner and general manager just won't say who's involved.

Jones raised some eyebrows with his comments Monday that insinuated that Dallas has made a deal, even though the Cowboys haven't announced one, and there haven't been reports of a recent transaction involving the team.

"A lot of action going on right now in terms of trading," Jones said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on SiriusXM Radio. "We certainly have made a trade, and we may make a couple more trades before that deadline. We've made one. We possibly could make two more, and I'm going to wait and let you read about that when we send the papers in tomorrow."

Dallas, which capped Week 9 action with a 27-17 loss Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, has been expected to be active in the trade market, specifically on defense. This season, the unit has allowed more than 40 points twice and has given up more than 400 yards four times.

Though Jones said last week that he doesn't think one player can make the Cowboys' defense competitive, he indicated to Smith that the trade involved a defensive player.

"Immediately, it will have them on the field, and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings," Jones said.

Jones was later pressed about the yet-to-be-announced trade during an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt ahead of "Monday Night Football," and though Jones didn't elaborate, he indicated Tuesday will be busy for his team.

"... But seriously, this is the time when we have a chance to help the Cowboys," he said on ESPN. "Anytime that I can do that, we burn the midnight oil. There's a good chance that we'll have some things to talk about tomorrow."