The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

The Bengals will receive a seventh-round draft pick in the trade, according to sources.

The deal comes one day after the Cowboys (3-5-1), who have one of the NFL's worst defenses this season, lost 27-17 at home to the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated before the game that Dallas was close to a trade ahead of the Tuesday deadline. That deal is expected to be the one for Wilson, who had requested to be traded by the Bengals last month.

Wilson, 29, has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million extension he signed in July 2023. He registered at least 100 tackles each of the past four seasons but has seen reduced playing time this season with the Bengals.

The Cowboys are 31st in the NFL in total defense (397.4 yards per game) and scoring defense (30.8 points per game), ahead of only the Bengals in both categories.

Kenneth Murray Jr. has started every game at linebacker for the Cowboys, who have had Jack Sanborn, rookie Shemar James, Marist Liufau and Damone Clark split time at the other two linebacker spots.

Entering Monday's game, the Cowboys allowed more than 136 yards rushing in five straight games, while five opponents have scored their season high in points against the Cowboys.

Wilson will have time to adjust to the his new defense with Dallas on its bye week next week before returning to action on Nov. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."

The Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East, 3½ games behind the Philadelphia Eagles. They are currently 11th in the conference standings, behind two teams that already beat them -- the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers -- while edging the Cardinals only because of their Week 4 tie against the Green Bay Packers.

After the Cowboys play the Raiders, their next five opponents -- the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers -- are a combined 26-16.

The Cowboys, who currently have a 9% chance to make the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics, hope to bolster their defense with the acquisition of Wilson, a former third-round pick who was an integral part of the Bengals' defense between 2021 and 2024. He missed the final six games of last season with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Wilson was voted a Bengals team captain this year, but his role on the defense was diminished as the season went on. In Week 6, the Bengals benched Wilson in favor of rookie Barrett Carter.

Wilson was part of Cincinnati's 2020 draft class that featured quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins. Before their arrival, the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL. Two years later, that group sparked the franchise's turnaround that led to back-to-back AFC North titles and the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons.

With Wilson gone, it further solidifies Cincinnati's decision to keep Carter and fellow rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. as their primary linebackers.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.