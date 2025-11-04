The Jaguars come out with a miraculous victory in overtime on the road vs. the Raiders. (0:50)

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, had shown interest in Meyers, who is scheduled to become a free agent after his contract expires this season.

Meyers had said multiple times this season that he wanted to be traded, including last week when he told reporters that he wants "to be in a good spot."

He now lands in Jacksonville, which placed rookie Travis Hunter (knee) on injured reserve last week and saw Brian Thomas Jr. suffer an ankle injury in Sunday's overtime win against the Raiders.

Meyers is in the final year of a three-year, $33 million deal that he signed in 2023, after four seasons with the New England Patriots. He has a cap hit of $14.98 million in 2025, but his contract doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining.

Meyers was open to getting a new deal done in the offseason, but with the sides unable to come to terms on a new deal, he requested a trade in August. The Raiders denied his request.

Since Meyers entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has played with nine starting quarterbacks, including five in two seasons in Las Vegas. Still, he has been able to be a productive wideout. In 97 career games (76 starts), Meyers has totaled 422 catches for 4,921 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 28-year-old has recorded at least 800 yards in four consecutive seasons and has a career drop rate of 1.8%, which should help a Jacksonville team that has a league-high 19 drops this season.

With Geno Smith at quarterback in Las Vegas this season, it was expected that Meyers would build on his career year in 2024, when he caught 87 passes for a career-best 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. But he has just 33 catches for 352 yards in seven games this year and has yet to find the end zone.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.