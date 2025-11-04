Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons are waiving kicker Parker Romo following his miss of a potentially game-tying extra point Sunday, the team confirmed with ESPN.

To replace him, the Falcons have signed veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez, a source confirmed. Gonzalez has worked out several times with the kicker-needy team over the last few months.

The news was first reported by NFL Media.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London with 4:40 left against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The touchdown got the Falcons within 24-23 and Romo's extra point would have tied the game. But Romo missed wide right, and the Falcons ended up losing by the same score.

Romo was with the Patriots in training camp, but he was released on cut-down day. Romo was 11-of-14 on field goal attempts for Atlanta.

The Falcons signed Romo after Week 1 when longtime Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 6 seconds left that would have tied the game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Koo was later released and has since signed with the New York Giants.

Gonzalez, 30, was 5-of-7 on field goal attempts last season with the Washington Commanders after three seasons out of the NFL. He has also kicked for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons are also carrying two kickers -- Ben Sauls and Lenny Krieg -- on their practice squad. Krieg, a German-born rookie, carries an international designation.