Spencer Rattler airs one out to Rashid Shaheed, who finds the end zone for an 87-yard Saints touchdown. (0:25)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks are bolstering their banged-up receiving corps by acquiring Rashid Shaheed in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is sending 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks to New Orleans, the source said.

Shaheed, 27, has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season. He reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was New Orleans' offensive coordinator last season. He gives the Seahawks some needed reinforcement at receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young are all injured.

Shaheed also has extensive experience returning punts and kickoffs. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist and was named a first-team AP All-Pro kick returner in 2023. That area is a potential need for the Seahawks as Young has been one of their primary kickoff returners.

Shaheed had three receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown last season despite playing in only six games because of a meniscus injury. He has only one kick return and 10 punt returns this season after returning from the injury.

Kupp (heel, hamstring), Bobo (Achilles) and Young (hip) all missed the Seahawks' win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, which pushed Seattle's record to 6-2 and gave them a share of first place in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams.

Shaheed, undrafted out of Weber State in 2022, signed a one-year, $5.2 million extension in 2024 with a $1 million signing bonus and was owed $4.2 million in base salary at the beginning of this season. The Seahawks will owe Shaheed only $2.1 million in base salary for the rest of the 2025 season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

He has 138 career catches for 2,055 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, 1 career rushing touchdown and 2 punt returns for a touchdown.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.