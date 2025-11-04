Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Looking for defensive improvements that might help turnaround a dismal 3-5-1 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys added two starters, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Cowboys gave up a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets to complete the trade for Williams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Cowboys had discussions with the Jets regarding Williams in a potential trade for Micah Parsons before the season started, but they were told New York did not have the resources to sign Parsons to a mega-contract. Two months later, the Cowboys have Kenny Clark, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers along with two first-round picks for Parsons, and Williams at defensive tackle, along with Osa Odighizuwa, who was signed to an $80 million contract in March.

Hours earlier, the Jets traded star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for 2026 and 2027 first-round selections and receiver AD Mitchell.

Williams, 28, was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2021-23 seasons, which included time with current Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. For his career, he has 40 sacks, and this season has been credited with 32 tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles and three quarterback hurries.

He is signed through 2027 and is set to make $20.75 million -- with $5 million guaranteed -- next year and $25.4 million in 2027. Clark is also signed through 2027 and is due an $11 million roster bonus if he is on the roster the third day of the 2026 league year with an $8.8 million salary.

Williams wasn't happy with the direction of the Jets, sources told ESPN's Rich Cimini. When news broke in February that Aaron Rodgers was going to be released, Williams tweeted: "Another rebuild year for me I guess." He later apologized for the tweet, expressing faith in the new regime.

Hope quickly faded, as the Jets lost their first seven games. Williams told people close to him that he was frustrated by the losing. This is his seventh year, and he has yet to experience a winning season. He also wasn't happy with the way he was being used on defense. He recorded a sack on the first defensive play of the season (against Rodgers) and hasn't made one since.

Williams' contract also loomed as a potential issue in the offseason for the Jets, as they expected him to demand a renegotiation that would've meant more guaranteed money. Instead of investing more money in him, they decided to be proactive in offloading him.

How the Cowboys incorporate the three defensive tackles into Matt Eberflus' scheme will be of note. However, the Cowboys showed more of a five-man front vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Monday that shifted Odighizuwa's positioning some.

Run defense has been an issue for the Cowboys for years, and the team hoped the addition of Clark would solidify it. While Clark has held up, the Cowboys have allowed more than 80 yards rushing in each game and at least 119 yards on the ground in six of them.

After Monday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke of making deals to help the 2025 defense as well as the future. It is the most significant trade deadline move the Cowboys have made since 2018, when they gave up a first-round pick to the the Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys ended up winning seven of their final nine games to win the division and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs with Cooper invigorating a passing game that was dormant.

In order to make the playoffs this year, the trades for Williams and Wilson must do the same, but the team still has issues with its pass defense.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week and return to action Nov. 17 against the Raiders. Players are scheduled to report to The Star on Tuesday but will be off for the remainder of the week. The first time Williams and Wilson will take part in a full practice will be next week.

