Tom Brady says his dog is a clone.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current Fox Sports broadcaster said Tuesday in a statement from a company he's an investor in that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his late dog, Lua.

Brady made the announcement on the same day that Colossal Biosciences, a venture capital-backed biotech start-up, made an acquisition of another animal cloning firm, Viagen Pets and Equine.

Colossal, which aims to "fix" de-extinction among other goals, is said to be valued at $10 billion -- and this is its first major acquisition.

Tom Brady is an investor in Colossal Biosciences, a venture capital-backed biotech company. The former star QB says he "worked with Colossal" to clone his family's dog that died in 2023. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

"I love my animals," Brady said in a statement released by the company. "They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

The dog is a pitbull mix. Lua was adopted by Brady and his former wife, Giselle Bundchen. The couple divorced in 2022. Lua died in December 2023.

Colossal uses genetic engineering and cloning with a goal of reviving extinct species.

In late 2024, Colossal said it used cloning and gene editing to birth three dire wolf pups. The dire wolf was previously extinct. Several groups, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature, disputed the claim.