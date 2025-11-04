Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers, dealing with a decimated offensive line, agreed to a deal to acquire Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal, agreed to just before the NFL trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET, gives the Chargers some depth in the wake of the season-ending ankle injury to Joe Alt on Sunday.

But their offensive line woes don't stop with Alt's absence.

Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending patellar tendon rupture in his left knee in training camp. Right guard Mekhi Becton, the team's top free agent offseason signing, has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries. And right tackle Bobby Hart hurt his groin and ankle Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and could miss time.