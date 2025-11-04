Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Cardinals are sticking with quarterback Jacoby Brissett as their starter for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle, coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday.

The decision was announced less than 24 hours after Brissett led the Cardinals to their first win since mid-September, a 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

After that victory, Gannon was asked if Brissett would continue as Arizona's starter, or if Kyler Murray would return to the role once his foot injury -- which sidelined him again against the Cowboys -- was fully healed.

Gannon said Murray would get the job back. Pressed on why, Gannon said that's "just how I feel."

But on Tuesday, the coach reversed course, giving the nod to the 32-year-old Brissett ahead of a short week before the NFC West clash in Seattle.

Murray hasn't played since Oct. 5. He was limited in practice last week before the team announced Brissett as its starter Saturday. Murray was then ruled inactive for the Cowboys game shortly before kickoff.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery have been anywhere from 4-8 weeks, with an increased chance of setback until it's properly healed.

In his three starts this season, Brissett is averaging 256 passing yards per game and 7.7 yards per attempt while throwing for six touchdowns with one interception. Murray averaged 170 passing yards per game and 6.0 yards per attempt in his five starts and threw for six touchdowns with three interceptions.